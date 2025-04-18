Browns GM Gives QB Prospect Edge Over Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been making defenses look silly since entering the league with his elite speed and elusiveness. But Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry believes that NFL draft prospect Jalen Milroe may be even faster than the two-time MVP.

Milroe is one of the more interesting prospects in the draft due to his dual-threat ability. Like Jackson when he came out in 2018, Milroe’s ability as a thrower has been questioned. However, he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at Alabama’s Pro Day and had 32 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Berry praised Milroe’s athleticism and skill set during his pre-draft media availability on Thursday.

“He may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL, who’s faster than Lamar [Jackson]. Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please,” Berry said. “[Milroe has] rare physical gifts. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm. And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have.”

Jalen Milroe Has Link to Browns

Play

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick but will not select Milroe that high. But if he’s hanging around for their second pick (No. 33) the team could take a shot on the Alabama star.

The Browns have a unique link to Milroe through new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. He previously spent time as the offensive coordinator for Alabama with Milroe as his quarterback.

“It helps a lot. Like I mean to having been at Alabama with him for a full year, calling plays for him, knowing his strengths and weaknesses. It helps a lot,” Berry said.

Milroe would be a project for the Browns and likely not a player who would be the Week 1 starter. However, Berry expressed that the team will have patience if they draft a quarterback, citing other examples around the league.

“We firmly believe that it’s not about picking a player who’s ready to contribute now. It’s about trying to find the player that you think is going to be the best,” Berry said. “You can think about Patrick Mahomes who (sat) his whole first year. Josh Allen — it really took to year three for him to become Josh Allen. … So, quarterbacks mature and grow at their own pace and our thought isn’t in terms of immediacy but making the best long-term bet.”

Browns Have Built Veteran QB Room

If a rookie does enter the mix for the Browns, they’ll be in good hands. The Browns traded for former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who is fresh off a Super Bowl with the Eagles, and signed 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco.

Flacco had an outstanding run with the Browns in 2023, helping the team to the postseason. However, Flacco being on the roster will not prevent the Browns from taking a quarterback in the draft, per Berry.

“We wouldn’t consider signing Joe as having any real impact in terms of how we would view taking a quarterback in the draft,” he said.