Jameis Winston Gets Bad News on Future With Browns

The Browns could decide to make a change at quarterback after Jameis Winston tossed two more interceptions.

The Cleveland Browns will carefully consider their options at quarterback moving forward after Jameis Winston threw two more interceptions in a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Winston has sparked the Browns offense since being inserted as the starter in Week 8. But his big plays have come with a hefty serving of turnovers. Winston has passed for 1,975 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he’s also tossed nine interceptions — including five in the last two games.

For the first time, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to answer if Winston would be the starter moving forward after the loss to the Steelers.

“Let’s worry about this one right now,” Stefanski said. “Jameis, obviously, we lost as a team. I know he feels like he can play better, but we win and lose as a team.”

Browns May Want Look at Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The reality is that the Browns are 3-10 and have four games to evaluate their roster. That includes the quarterback position, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson serving as the backup. Deshaun Watson is under contract for the next two seasons but will not be handed the starting job when he returns from an Achilles injury.

Cleveland drafted Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round in 2023 and might want to get a more extended look at him as the starter.

Thompson-Robinson has seen some scattered time under center for the Browns. He’s 1-2 in his starts, passing for 807 yards, two touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Browns also have Bailey Zappe on the practice squad but are unlikely to dig that deep on the depth chart.

Jameis Winston Takes Blame for Browns Loss

Winston’s interceptions have been particularly damaging over the past two weeks. Against the Broncos, two of his passes were returned for touchdowns, and on Sunday, his turnovers handed the Steelers excellent field position.

“Number one, you give them credit,” Stefanski said of the Steelers. “They did a good job obviously in rush and coverage. There are things we can clean up. I think Jameis is going to definitely want some throws and decisions back, like you do in every single game. But we’ll learn from it.”

Winston echoed that sentiment from his head coach while stressing that he’s focused on limiting his turnovers.

“Every game is unique, and the most critical thing about this game is, when you come to the road against a great opponent, you can’t lose a turnover margin,” Winston said. “And yes, some opportunities will be missed, but when we, me, when I protect the football and I give our defense to do what they did, find a way to get a turnover. I mean they kept fighting, they kept putting us in good situations. We just have to capitalize on drives as an offense.”

But Winston still brings a lot of good to an offense that was non-existent previously. He’s awakened Jerry Jeudy as a true No. 1 receiver. Jeudy, who came over in a trade this offseason, has 944 yards and four touchdowns — the majority of that coming with Winston under center.

Winston and the Browns have a challenging game on deck as they host Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs.