Browns Make Final Call on Starting QB After Deshaun Watson Injury

The Cleveland Browns have made their decision at quarterback following a season-ending injury to QB Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland will go with former No. overall pick Jameis Winston next week when the team hosts its AFC North Division rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

“Sources: The #Browns plan to start Jameis Winston at QB vs the #Ravens in Week 8, with Deshaun Watson out for the rest of the season,” Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reported via an X post on Tuesday, October 22. “My understanding is Dorian Thompson-Robinson was Watson’s backup on Sunday strictly from a game plan standpoint.”

Cleveland put Thompson-Robinson in the game for Watson against the Cincinnati Bengals after Watson went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Thompson-Robinson threw 2 interceptions before suffering an injury of his own to one of his fingers. Winston stepped in and led the Browns to a TD, though Cleveland ultimately lost the game by a score of 21-14.

The Browns added former New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe to the roster on Tuesday.

