Cleveland Browns Star Pass Rusher Makes Bold Comment After Steelers Win

The Cleveland Browns are atop the AFC North.

Cleveland picked up a 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

The Browns are looking like a playoff contender, as it’s been a major surprise how well Cleveland is playing.

Jared Verse Makes Bold Comment on Cleveland Browns

The Browns improved to 3-1 on the season and have won three straight games after their win on Thursday against the Steelers.

After the win, Browns star pass rusher Jared Verse sent a bold message about the team

“This ain’t the old Browns,” Verse said after the win. “We’ve got new swag. We’re a lot more aggressive, a lot more, you know, getting after it. This is something different here. We’re going to make this whole city rock.”

The Browns acquired Verse as part of the return from the Los Angeles Rams for Myles Garrett. Against the Steelers, Verse recorded 1 tackle, as he has yet to record a sack.

With Cleveland this season, Verse has recorded just 7 tackles, as he hasn’t had as much of an impact as some fans had hoped.

The Browns will go on the road to play the New York Jets in Week 5, which is a great chance for Cleveland to improve to 4-1.

Cleveland Pleased With Win Over Steelers

The Browns have won three straight games and are looking like true playoff contenders.

After the win, Cleveland head coach Todd Monken was thrilled with the team’s win.

“Alright, great job again by our guys,” Monken said postgame. “Resiliency at the end. Big credit to Denzel Ward. I mean, he changed the momentum of the game. We just didn’t convert the first drive, and then we had a big play and then stalled, and Denzel flipped it. And then we kind of got things going a little bit, got in a good rhythm. Then we just turned it over in the second half, moved it decent. But a credit to our guys, we actually got the ball backed up at the one, got a first down, really had a chance to end it and didn’t.

“But just a credit to our players, I mean, just never say die attitude. And happy for Deshaun (Watson). Not happy about the sack there at the end, okay. But three straight fourth quarter comebacks, man, really cool, really cool for him and our team. I’ve said it since I got here, our guys just come to work every day and say, spot the ball.”

The Browns did struggle in the second half but rallied for a big win after Andre Szmyt hit a 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to put the Browns up 27-24.