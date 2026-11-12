Browns DE Jared Verse Has Concerning Statement on Sackless Start

Jared Verse has gone looking for answers beyond the practice field as his first sack with the Cleveland Browns continues to elude him.

Nine games into his Cleveland tenure, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year remains without a sack. Verse says a mental block has contributed to his struggles, and he has sought help to work through it as frustration builds around his lack of production.

“I think it was just the mental aspect of the game. I think the Browns fans are upset about it. I’m upset about it. I just haven’t done enough,” Verse said. “I think I’ve taken time to figure out what the issue was. I’ve attacked it and I’m ready for this week.”

Verse did not elaborate on those conversations, but he believes he has identified something that has been holding him back.

“It was definitely a mental block. I’ve taken the steps to figure out what it was after meeting with a couple people to keep it getting further than that, I’m just going to leave it at that,” Verse said.

The admission comes with Cleveland needing more from one of its most significant offseason additions as it tries to halt a two-game skid.

Jared Verse Takes Responsibility for Browns’ Defensive Struggles

The Browns’ problems up front extend beyond Verse’s empty sack column. Cleveland surrendered 396 total yards in a 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, including 160 yards rushing on 32 attempts. Audric Estime led New Orleans with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Tyler Shough added 51 yards on the ground.

Those struggles stopping the run make life harder for a pass rush that needs opportunities to attack in obvious passing situations. New Orleans averaged 5 yards per carry, keeping Cleveland from consistently forcing the Saints into those favorable matchups.

Verse acknowledged the defensive line needs to set the tone and put himself at the center of that responsibility.

“I think we go as the engine goes,” Verse said. “I think we are the engine. I’m mainly going to put it on myself. I’ve taken a little bit of time looking in the mirror. That group goes as I go.”

The Browns fell to 5-4 with the loss. They return home Sunday to face the Houston Texans before their bye week.

Myles Garrett’s Return Adds to Jared Verse Scrutiny

The expectations surrounding Verse began with the deal that brought him to Cleveland. The Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1, receiving Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.

Verse gave Cleveland an established young pass rusher to help replace some of the production it lost. He arrived with two Pro Bowl selections, the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year award and 12 regular-season sacks across his first two seasons.

Garrett, meanwhile, has made the comparison more uncomfortable.

In his first game back from knee surgery, Garrett recorded three sacks and forced a fumble in the Rams’ 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders. Two of those sacks came in the fourth quarter, including one that forced Washington to punt late.

Cleveland’s return included draft picks that will take years to evaluate, but the Browns also acquired Verse to make an immediate impact. Sunday’s matchup with Houston gives him a chance to enter the bye week having finally ended the drought.