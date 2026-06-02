New Browns Pass Rusher Jared Verse Gets Glowing Reviews From Ex-Teammate

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a blockbuster trade on Monday.

Cleveland traded star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for young pass rusher Jared Verse for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. It was a bold trade, as the Browns get younger and could be going all-in on a rebuild.

Although the Browns didn’t want to trade Garrett, they felt like the offer was too good to turn down. Following the trade, Rams safety Quentin Lake took to social media to share a glowing review of Verse and the person he is.

“Jared, my locker mate, is one of the most amazing human beings and teammates I have ever been around . Sucks that some things are out of players control but love and support is what he needs in this moment. Love my guy to death and can’t wait to see him tear up the league,” Lake wrote on X.

It’s a positive message about Verse, which is good for the Browns and his fit into the locker room, and helping out the culture.

Verse was selected 19th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Rams. He was named to the Pro Bowl in both of his first two seasons, as he’s one of the top young pass rushers in the NFL.

Browns GM Explains Blockbuster Trade

Cleveland opted to trade Garrett in a blockbuster deal, which only came together after the Rams included Verse.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry felt like the deal was too hard to pass up, as Cleveland believes Verse can be one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

“Chief among the considerations to make the decision was the inclusion of Jared Verse. A player our fan base will love,” Berry said in a statement. “At 25 years old with two Pro Bowls and a Defensive Rookie of the Year award under his belt, we receive a young, elite player at a premium position who will only continue to improve in his third NFL season. Jared’s passion and relentless style of play will be embraced by our fans. He will fit right in with the established identity of our defense. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to the Dawg Pound!

“We recognize the unexpected nature of this trade. But it opens up great opportunities for our franchise. We are excited to welcome Jared into the organization, along with the cap flexibility and draft pick resources to deploy to the rest of the roster that will allow us to add to our budding core on both sides of the ball.”

Verse recorded 58 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season for the Rams.

Garrett Says Goodbye to Cleveland

After the shocking trade, Garrett took to social media to say goodbye to Cleveland.

Garrett has only played for the Browns in his career, and he shared a heartfelt goodbye message.

“Nine years,” Garrett wrote. “It’s hard to put into words what that really means when so much of your life has been shaped in one place, around one team, and with one community behind you. … To the Dawg Pound—thank you for embracing my family and I from Day 1. Thank you for every packed stadium. Every moment of belief, every kid wearing my jersey, every message, every criticism, every expectation. I respected that then and I respect it now. I wish I could have done more for you. …

“Football is the ultimate team sport. I’ll always be grateful for the brothers I went to battle with and the people behind the scenes who pour themselves into this organization every single day.”

Cleveland selected Garrett first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.