Browns’ Jared Verse Gets Eye-Opening Prediction From Jason Kelce

Now that the dust has settled on the Cleveland Browns‘ blockbuster trade that sent out franchise icon and the best defensive player in the NFL–that would be Myles Garrett, of course–the reality of the Browns’ new look is setting in. And though he is not Garrett by any stretch of the imagination, around the team, there’s beginning to develop a new appreciation for just how good new guy Jared Verse might be.

There are those, sure, who will always pooh-pooh the trading of a Hall of Famer like Garrett, and n doubt, that’s a tough things for the Browns to swallow. But Verse is 25 and in his second season. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, and a Pro Bowl pick each of the past two seasons. He has not racked up big sack numbers–12 in two seasons–but he has a knack for putting pressure on quarterbacks by using his sheer size and strength.

Around the NFL, too, folks are starting to see what the Browns did in a new light. Garrett is a once-in-a-lifetime talent, but to get Verse and three draft picks was a pretty good haul.

Jason Kelce: Jared Verse Can ‘Easily’ Post Double-Digit Sacks

One of those who has taken notice of the new Browns star is Jason Kelce, an ESPN analyst and himself a future Hall of Famer. Speaking on his “New Heights” podcast, with his brother and Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce offered Clevelanders a promising glimpse of what might be ahead with Verse.

Said Kelce: “Cleveland’s getting one of the best young EDGE rushers in the league still. Jared Verse is a great player. Now, he doesn’t get the same amount of sacks, but he definitely develops pressures. This guy might be the best bull-rushing defensive end in the league. I saw him take 6-foot-9, 365-pound Jordan Mailata and put him on his back. Do you know how hard that is?

“If Verse can — he’s already got seven and a half sacks last year— if he can develop one finesse move off of that bull rush, he will easily [post] double-digit sacks every year. That’s how good this kid is.”

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Browns Get Solid Package

The Browns are certainly hopeful that Verse can provide some percentage of the production Garrett gave them. Of course, Garrett was the Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL last season and set the single-season sack record with 23.0. No one is expecting 23.0 sacks, but Verse has room to grow.

One thing he is not going to do: Try to be Myles 2.0.

Said Verse after the trade: “Myles is a great player. I watch his film every day. I’ve keyed in on a couple things he does, the moves he makes, the technicalities of every small aspect of his game. I very much studied him and to know that you know, I’m not here to fill his shoes. That’s not my job. That’s not in my description in any organization I go to, that’s not my job.

“My job is to be the best me. If I’m the best me, I’m not going to be Myles Garrett. I’m not going to be Maxx Crosby, this guy, that guy – the best players in the league. I’m going to be the best Jared, and that’s going to be the best player in the league.”