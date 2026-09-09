Browns Expected to Make Costly Jared Verse Decision After Myles Garrett Trade

The Cleveland Browns took a risk trading Myles Garrett for Jared Verse and three draft picks, and one way or another the franchise is going to pay the price.

Garrett is the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year and, after the Browns’ deal with the Los Angeles Rams, he is a member of one of the most fearsome defensive lines in modern NFL history. Even despite Garrett’s age and price tag, and the fact that the Browns bet on timelines with Verse, Cleveland might regret trading Garrett — especially if he’s wearing a Super Bowl ring next February.

But when the Browns are actually ready to win a few years from now, regardless of the success Garrett has in Los Angeles in the interim, Verse will be playing in his prime while an expensive Garrett will be on the tail end of his greatness.

It is at that point, however, that keeping Verse will become truly expensive.

“Verse isn’t Garrett. No one is,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote Wednesday, September 9. “But Verse is one of the strongest players the Browns have ever employed, and he’s heading toward a mega-extension after the season because the folks in charge believe Verse will be disruptive on the field and be the kind of leader they need in the locker room.”

Jared Verse Elite Edge Defender Heading Into 3rd NFL Season

Verse is a consensus borderline top 10 edge defender heading into his third professional season. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and has earned a Pro Bowl nod after both of his NFL campaigns.

Verse does not create the counting statistics that Garrett does, producing 22 tackles for loss and 12 sacks total across his first two seasons.

However, Verse generates pressure at an elite rate, creating 80 total pressures (6th in the league in 2025) and 52 quarterback hurries (also 6th in the NFL). He finished second among all pass-rushers with 20 QB hits last season, per Pro Football Focus. Advanced metrics indicate that Verse is also strong against the run.

All told, Verse finished 11th in PFF ranking out of 115 players who saw enough snaps at the position to qualify last year.

Jared Verse Will Get Much More Expensive 2 Years From Now

Verse, who turns 26 this season, is currently playing on a four-year rookie contract worth $15.1 million total.

Following the upcoming campaign, the Browns will decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on his deal for 2028 as a former first-round pick, which is all but a guarantee already.

However, even though Verse’s fifth-year deal will pay him a flat fee yet to be determined (though one that will be incredibly high due to his playing time/accolades already to this point in his career), he will still become eligible for a contact extension next offseason.

It will behoove the Browns to sign Verse to that deal as quickly as possible, as contract prices and his value are only likely to go up from Years 3 to 4 in the NFL.