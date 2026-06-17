New Browns Star Jared Verse Had Parting Demand of Rams

Jared Verse did not need a long goodbye before leaving the Los Angeles Rams. But he did have a final request.

The new Cleveland Browns pass-rusher had already been pulled into one of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason, with Myles Garrett heading to Los Angeles and Verse becoming the centerpiece of Cleveland’s return. But before fully turning the page, Verse had one message for his former teammates.

“I told them the most important thing, ‘Make sure’ — and I’m not going to cuss — ‘Make sure you beat the Seahawks,’” Verse told Nathan Zegura, via the Browns YouTube channel. “That’s all I care about.”

The Seahawks ended the Rams’ season in the NFC Championship Game 31-27 before going on to win the Super Bowl.

Verse spent just two seasons with the Rams but quickly became one of the faces of their defense. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and made two Pro Bowls.

Now, he is being asked to help lead a new defense in Cleveland after the Browns moved on from the best pass-rusher in franchise history.

Jared Verse Says Trade to Browns Initially Stung

Verse is embracing his new situation in Cleveland, but he did not pretend the trade was easy. Along with Verse, Cleveland also landed a package of premium draft picks.

“Yeah, it caught me by surprise,” Verse said on June 3. “I loved LA. I loved the coaches, the organization, my teammates, everybody a part of it, the staff, the fans. I loved the whole vibe of LA, Los Angeles, the Rams, and it was upsetting.”

Verse said he understood the business side of the move. But that did not make it easier to leave behind the organization where he quickly became a star.

“I’m happy to be a part of the Browns,” Verse said. “I’m happy that they believed in me and they were able to make that trade and bring me here, be with my teammates, be with everybody here. And I truly do believe in everybody in the locker room. But it was upsetting at first, but you got two choices. You can either work or you can give up, and I ain’t never been a quitter.”

Verse is only 25 years old and still on his rookie deal — a major score for the Browns. He posted 124 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over his first two seasons.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry called Verse a “perfect DNA match” for the Browns’ unit. Verse also sees the fit.

“This is an attacking front, and that’s kind of my style,” Verse said. “I’ll be attacking. I want to get to it.”

Jared Verse Not Trying to Replace Myles Garrett

Verse understands why his name will be tied to Garrett’s. And there is no avoiding the expectations that come with that. But Verse is making one thing clear: he is not trying to be Garrett.

“Myles is a great player,” Verse said. “I watch his film every day. I’ve keyed in on a couple things he does, the moves he makes, the technicalities of every small aspect of his game. I very much studied him and to know that I’m not here to fill his shoes. That’s not my job.

“I’m going to be the best Jared, and that’s going to be the best player in the league.”

Alex Wright — who recently signed a three-year extension — is expected to have a significant role on the edge, while Isaiah McGuire and Julian Okwara are also in the mix for snaps.