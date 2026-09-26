Ex-Browns Star Backs Decision to Keep Shedeur Sanders on Bench

Jarvis Landry believes the Cleveland Browns could be doing Shedeur Sanders a favor by keeping him on the sideline.

The former Browns receiver has backed Sanders’ potential, but he sees a benefit to letting the young quarterback develop while Cleveland works through the growing pains of Todd Monken’s offense.

Speaking with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Landry pointed to the challenges facing a team trying to bring together a new coaching staff, offensive line and system under a first-year NFL head coach.

“You have a first-time head coach/play caller in Todd Monken. You look at how hard it is already to prepare week in and week out, and imagine doing that as a first-time head coach with a quarterback who’s in the media, how’s he in the media, with a new team, with a new offensive line, with a new coaching staff—it’s very tough,” Landry said.

“No matter who you put back there, Shedeur or Deshaun, it’s not gonna be successful right now. They’re still kind of figuring it out. I think for Shedeur’s career, I would love to see him continue on the trajectory he was on, opposed to just being thrown in there while they’re figuring it out.”

Browns Offense Showed Progress Against Buccaneers

The Browns did offer some evidence against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that the adjustment period is producing results.

Deshaun Watson delivered one of his best performances in years during Cleveland’s 23-19 victory, completing 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His 121.9 passer rating was his highest since September 2023.

The offensive line gave Watson time to work through the passing game, and Cleveland found the consistency that had been missing in its opener. Watson took two sacks and helped erase a 16-6 deficit, with the Browns converting four third downs on their winning touchdown drive.

Monken also saw improvement in the details that had made the offense so difficult to watch in Week 1. Cleveland shortened its play calls and adjusted practice to speed up the operation. The offense avoided penalties throughout the second half.

“There was a difference, there really was,” Monken said. “For the most part, our operation was better, and it was cleaner.”

There is still plenty to fix. Cleveland managed just 44 rushing yards against Tampa Bay, with Watson accounting for half that total. Monken said the responsibility for improving the ground game extended across the scheme, play calling, coaching and blocking.

Deshaun Watson Still Has to Prove He Can Sustain Success

Watson entered Week 2 with considerably less breathing room. His rough performance in Cleveland’s opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars put Sanders within reach of another starting opportunity. Before the Tampa Bay game, Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns viewed their first two games as an evaluation point, with the Week 3 home opener presenting a potential opportunity to change quarterbacks.

Rapoport emphasized that no firm decision had been made. Another poor outing, however, could have opened the door for Sanders. Watson gave Cleveland a reason to stay with him. He now has to show the second-half performance against Tampa Bay can become something the Browns count on each week.

“I’m happy for Deshaun, the way he’s played, and I expect continued improvement,” Monken said Monday.

Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers is the next test. Watson earned another start, but keeping Sanders on the bench will become a tougher sell if the offense slips back into its Week 1 struggles.