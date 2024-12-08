Browns First-Round Pick Gets Bad News on Future in Cleveland

Jedrick Wills may have played his last snap in a Cleveland Browns uniform.

The Browns placed their big left tackle on injured reserve on Saturday, likely ending his season. He could potentially return for the team’s season-finale but it seems unlikely considering his injury issues. Wills has been dealing with a lingering knee injury.

The Browns drafted Wills No. 10 overall in 2020, hoping he could be their left tackle of the future. He started 57 games in five seasons with Cleveland but his inconsistent play and sometimes effort led to questions about his viability as an option moving forward.

The Browns decided not to extend Wills this offseason and he’ll be a free agent this offseason. Many are speculating that Wills is done for good in Cleveland.

“… it could spell the end here for Wills, who’s playing out his fifth-year option year at $14.175 million. If the Browns do re-sign Wills, it will likely be as a swing tackle, with Dawand Jones set to reclaim the left tackle job when he returns next season from his broken fibula, and All-Pro Jack Conklin manning the right side,” Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said.

Browns’ LT Jedrick Wills Caused Stir With Comments on Injury

Wills will likely pursue a starting gig elsewhere if the Browns make it clear that Jones will be the starter when he returns. He created a stir earlier this season when he said he made a “business decision” to not play against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 27.

Many took that to mean that Wills was looking out for his personal future when deciding to play, knowing free agency is on the horizon. However, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski clarified Wills’ situation.

“It was a poor choice of words,” Stefanski said of Wills’ remark. “I know the connotation of ‘business decision.’ That’s not how he meant it. He did not feel like he was near 100% to help us. But a poor choice of words and he understands it.”

With both Wills and Jones sidelined, Germain Ifedi has been starting and left tackle.

Browns Add Kadarius Toney to Active Roster

In addition to placing Wills and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on injured reserve, the Browns signed receivers Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods II to the active roster from the practice squad.

Toney is in his fourth NFL season out of Florida. Originally a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021, Toney has appeared in 34 career games, including two with the Browns this season. He has recorded 82 career receptions for 760 yards with three touchdowns and won a pair of Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

Woods is in his third NFL season out of Oklahoma. A sixth-round pick by the Browns in 2022, Woods has appeared in 11 career games and recorded eight receptions for 88 yards.

The Browns are closely evaluating their pass-catchers as the season enters its final stretch. With Cedric Tillman sidelined due to a concussion, Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers presents a prime opportunity for others to step up and earn valuable reps.