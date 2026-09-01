Former Browns First-Round Pick Lands With Bills

Former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. has found another opportunity to continue his NFL comeback.

The Buffalo Bills signed Wills to their practice squad on Monday, one day after he was released by the Chicago Bears. Wills was one of three players added from outside the organization, joining wide receiver Greg Dortch and linebacker Shaq Thompson.

Wills spent training camp competing for Chicago’s left tackle job after sitting out the entire 2025 season. However, he failed to earn a spot on the Bears’ initial 53-man roster.

The practice squad is not where Wills hoped to land when he launched his comeback, but it keeps the 27-year-old in the league and gives him a chance to work his way back onto an active roster.

Buffalo has established starters at tackle in Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. Wills will provide experienced depth and could be elevated on game days if injuries strike.

Jedrick Wills’ Browns Tenure Derailed by Knee Injury

The Browns selected Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, converting the former Alabama right tackle into Baker Mayfield’s blindside protector.

Wills immediately stepped into the starting lineup and got off to a strong start, earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He went on to start 57 of his 58 appearances during five seasons in Cleveland.

However, Wills never developed into the cornerstone left tackle the Browns hoped they were getting with a top-10 selection. His availability also became a significant problem toward the end of his tenure.

Wills suffered a serious knee injury in November 2023 and underwent season-ending surgery. The issue lingered into the following season, limiting him to five appearances in 2024.

His final year in Cleveland also included some controversy. Wills described sitting out a game against the Baltimore Ravens because of his knee as a “business decision.”

Wills eventually returned to injured reserve, ending his contract year. The Browns allowed him to leave in free agency and he remained unsigned throughout the 2025 season, choosing to focus on getting his knee fully healthy.

Browns Carry Significant Offensive Line Depth

The Browns have completely retooled on the offensive line. Cleveland moved on from longtime starters Jack Conklin, Wyatt Teller, and Ethan Pocic during the offseason. Franchise legend Joel Bitonio also retired. The projected starting group now features Spencer Fano, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins and Tytus Howard.

The Browns carried 10 offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster: Fano, Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Howard, Barber, Parker Brailsford, Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter.

Head coach Todd Monken said Zinter forced the Browns to go heavy at the position with his performance late in the preseason.

“Really, I thought Zak Zinter played his way onto the roster with the way he played the last two games,” Monken said. “He got dinged up a little bit early in camp, and I thought he played his way on the roster.”

Cleveland’s depth could be tested early as a largely rebuilt unit develops chemistry. However, keeping 10 linemen gives the Browns flexibility if they are hit by injuries or want to test out different combinations.