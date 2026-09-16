Browns Urged to Reunite With Ex-Starter After Difficult Injury

The Cleveland Browns got off to a rough start in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, a 34-10 loss to the Jaguars, but there was some injury added to the insult when running back and return man Dylan Sampson–one of the few highlights of the game–went down with a knee injury that could cost him the rest of the season.

The Browns had not officially given word on Sampson’s status on Wednesday morning, but the initial reports were not good and he is being placed on the injured reserve, which will require a four-week absence. The Browns have moved up third-stringer Raheim Sanders on the depth chart and Jaleel McLaughlin from the practice squad, but will probably need to find a longer-term answer behind Quinshon Judkins.

And that could lead back to one of the players who once had Judkins’ job–Jerome Ford, who is still a free agent.

Jerome Ford Could ‘Reinforce’ Browns Backfield

That’s the suggestion from Bleacher Report this week, who attempted to find the right fits for a handful of remaining NFL free agents. One is Ford, who was a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2022 and started 18 games in 2023 and 2024, with Nick Chubb out. Ford was with the Browns last year, but carried only 24 times for 73 yards.

With Sampson out, bringing back Ford would seem to be an easy fix.

From B/R: “Given the dismal state of the team’s ground attack and Sampson’s projected extensive absence, the Browns must make a move to reinforce the backfield as soon as possible. This could lead to a reunion with former starter Jerome Ford, who remains available after he failed to land with a team this offseason.”

Browns ‘Didn’t Have Enough Plays’

Ford did get a look with the Commanders in training camp, but was let go on September 9. The Browns will weigh what to do about the depth chart this week as it prepares for Tampa Bay on the road, but getting the running game going will be a priority. The duo of Judkins and Sanders carried 13 times for just 44 yards.

Said coach Todd Monken: “We didn’t have enough plays. That’s where it got stuck. … It was three-and-out, three-and-out, and two-and-out, and you’re not going to get any type of rhythm. They didn’t even have to go into a rotation of their D-line. Where you’re able to take advantage of defenses is on a hot day, where you stack plays together and force them to rotate, you get some of their premium players out, and then you’re able to stack some runs and kind of wear them down. We were never able to do that.”

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Cleveland ‘Needs’ Jerome Ford Now?

It’s uncertain, obviously, that Ford, who worked out for the Vikings this week, would be enough to get the running game going for the Browns, and though he has some institutional knowledge of the franchise, he has not played for Todd Monken or the current coaching staff.

Still, B/R offers some hope: “Ford could rejuvenate his career by returning to a club that needs him far more now than it did at this time last year. Ford averaged a steady 4.3 yards per carry during his first stint in Cleveland and showed he can effectively contribute as both a rusher and receiver out of the backfield. If he can pass a physical, the Browns shouldn’t hesitate to sign him as Judkins’ backup.”