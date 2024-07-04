Browns 1,000-Yard Weapon Named as Potential Trade Piece

Jerome Ford is coming off a breakout season but the Cleveland Browns running back could find himself on the move with Nick Chubb’s return on the horizon.

Ford took over the lead back duties last season after Chubb’s injury in Week 2. After seeing a very limited workload as a rookie, Ford reeled off 1,132 total yards — 813 rushing and 319 receiving.

At times, Ford struggled with consistency, averaging just 4.0 yards per carry. The Browns have added some veteran talent to their running back room and Chubb will return at some point next season. It could lead to Ford being dealt for some draft capital, per Randy Gurzi of Fansided.

“Looking ahead to 2024, Ford finds himself with more competition around him. The Browns signed D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines in free agency and are hopeful Chubb will return earlier than expected. That could make Ford expendable — especially if they’re comfortable with Pierre Strong, Jr. as the third back until Chubb returns.

“Trading him might not result in a huge bounty but even landing a day three pick for someone who was a fifth-round selection isn’t a bad trade off.”

Browns Have Confidence in Jerome Ford

The Browns were put in a challenging situation last year with their bell-cow back Chubb going down. However, the team has praised Ford for helping steady the ship.

“Jerome has done a nice job,” Stefanski said during an appearance on on May 1. “He had some really, really, really big moments for our football team [last year]. He made big plays for us when we needed it. We’re excited about that.”

The battle might come down to Ford and Foreman, a veteran back who has proven he can contribute if his number is called with tough yards.

Hines missed last season with a knee injury and will likely contribute more on special teams as a receiving back. However, he’s eager to prove that he deserves a steady role in the offense.

“I mean, I’m not the biggest guy in the world, but I’m not going to be scared,” Hines said on May 22. “I’m going to put my head down there. I’m known for my pass catching abilities, so the return specialist thing was kind of disrespectful, honestly, I don’t know. I don’t know any other return specialist who has over 230 catches in five years.”

Browns RB Nick Chubb Ahead of Schedule in Rehab

Chubb is expected to return to the field sometime next season after a pair of knee surgeries. However, the exact timeline for his return is still uncertain. From what has been shown on his rehab on social media, Chubb looks to be ahead of schedule.

“I even had to ask him, ‘Which knee was it again?’” Chubb’s trainer Brad Lester recently told Cleveland.com. “He said ‘the left one.’ I said, ‘That’s good that I can’t even tell.’ He’s way ahead of schedule in my opinion.”

Chubb’s resume is elite and is sorely missed when he can’t suit up. He’s the franchise’s fourth-leading rusher, collecting 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

Chubb and the Browns restructured his contract this offseason. It’s incentive-heavy, meaning Chubb will be paid on his production when he returns to the field.