Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Issues Cryptic Message Amid Amari Cooper Holdout

New Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy dropped a cryptic message on social media amid Amari Cooper’s holdout.

Jeudy’s rare social media post used just a single emoji: an ear. It’s impossible to decode exactly what Jeudy meant by the post. But it could indicate that he’s hearing some of the criticism sent his way with all the talk about Cooper wanting an extension.

The Browns inked Jeudy to a three-year extension worth up to $52.5 million shortly after trading for him in March.

“One of the things that we feel like is a competitive advantage for us has been our contract management philosophy,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said at the league’s annual owner’s meetings in March. “And we’re firm believers that in that space the best front offices or the best teams are proactive as opposed to reactionary and market dynamics.”

The Browns feel like they’ve made a proactive move with Jeudy. However, it could have also rubbed Cooper the wrong way. Jeudy has yet to play a snap in a Browns uniform, while Cooper has carried the passing game the last two seasons with a pair of 1,000-yard seasons.

Jeudy has been receiving some slight ricochet shots when Cooper’s holdout has been discussed. It’s been pointed out that the Browns need Cooper because neither Jeudy nor Elijah Moore could assume the Browns’ No. 1 receiver role.

Jeudy also missed all of mandatory minicamp with an apparent injury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Jeudy was “working through some things.”

Browns Hoping to Sort Out Amari Cooper Situation

The Browns and Cooper are working through their contract dispute. Cooper, heading into the final year of his contract, wants long-term security and an opportunity to cash in after a Pro Bowl season.

While there’s been some tension, Berry sounds committed to getting something done with Cooper.

“What I will say about Amari is since he’s been a member of the Cleveland Browns, he’s obviously been a high-level, Pro Bowl-caliber receiver,” Berry said during a June 17 appearance on NFL Network. “But he’s also a great teammate and he’s a great professional. We’re happy to have him as a member of the organization.

“Sometimes all teams will have periods where they go through this type of situation, but it does not change our affinity for Amari. We’ll navigate the business considerations, the business aspects, as it goes, but he is a big part of our team, and just as important, he’s a big part of our culture.”

Cedric Tillman Shines for Browns in Offseason Workouts

Cedric Tillman has been the wide receiver to step up in the absence of both Cooper and Jeudy. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has seen the second-year pass-catcher take a big leap from his rookie year.

“I don’t believe Ced missed the day of the offseason program. He was here every single day. I know he got better because of that,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on June 13. “And I think he got better in the weight room, got better in the meeting room, definitely got better on the grass. So, you know, you would love to say, ‘Hey, everybody, be here every day.’ It’s a voluntary program. That’s not the case. But I do want to highlight a guy, like Ced that because he was here, because he worked extra. I think he’s a young player that’s getting better.”

Tillman didn’t contribute much as a rookie third-round pick. He caught just 21 passes for 224 yards during his rookie year. He appears set up to make more of an impact alongside Cooper, Jeudy and Elijah Moore next season.

If Tillman can become a reliable target for Deshaun Watson, the Browns’ passing game will take a big leap.