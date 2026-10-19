Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest on ‘Difficult’ Year

It’s not an exaggeration when it comes to the Cleveland Browns to suggest that, without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the fold, this team almost certainly would not be 4-2. Yes, he is not the lead wide receiver he has traditionally been in his career, and he has been, at times, demoted so far to the back of the Browns’ game plan as to be almost invisible–he went 10 straight quarters without a catch, remember. But he has also been the guy who quarterback Deshaun Watson has been most comfortable seeking when Cleveland is in a gotta-have-it situation.

That was the case late in the Browns’ win over the Steelers in Week 4. And it was the case on Sunday with Watson’s 33-yard completion to Jeudy with 42 seconds to go and Cleveland facing a third-and-5 situation from their own 38-yard line with the score tied, 10-10. That was the play that set up Andre Szmyt’s game-winning field goal to beat the Ravens and nudge the Browns into first place.

Jerry Jeudy: ‘It Is Pretty Difficult’

After the game, Jeudy acknowledged that not being the WR1 for this Browns team–he has been surpassed by rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion–has been difficult. He is fifth on the team with just 12 catches for 150 yards, but he has shown a knack for making the clutch plays.

After the game, Jeudy was asked about the difficulty adjusting to his new role: “It is pretty difficult as a receiver because you want to be out there and compete, you want to be involved in the game plan, you want to go out there and make plays to help the team. But you can’t let that discourage you, you’ve got to stay focused and wait your turn, week by week and, you know, when it’s officially your turn, once your number’s called, make a play. That’s what I did.”

Browns Game Ball to the Veteran

Browns coach Todd Monken had high praise for Jeudy, and noted that he gave Jeudy a game ball after the win.

Said Monken: “We’re better on offense when Jerry’s a part of it, and I can certainly do a better job of incorporating him in it. And you can see a difference in his juice in practice and on the field. And that credit goes to him, and his decision to say, ‘all right, this is where it’s at. I’m going all in.’ And what I mean by this, where it’s at with KC (KC Concepcion Jr.) and 12, right? Does that make sense? Like, okay, this is where it’s at.

“And as a man, he said, ‘I’m going to battle and I’m going to fight, and I want to be a part of this team, and I want to help make plays.’ And it builds confidence for us to continue to play him. And he made a bunch of plays.”