Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Makes Statement Amid Rumors

For Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, the 2026 NFL season has been a wild ride. He started the year clearly no the outs, as the team focused on the development of rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. He had two catches in the opener, then went 10 quarters without making a catch as the Browns won two games. Then, in the second half of Week 4’s win over the Steelers, Jeudy came alive, and made two critical catches to set up the win.

Still, his relative lack of production (three catches, 19 yards vs. the Jets) and the rise of the rookies in front of him, have kept the rumor mill pumping around Jeudy, with suggestions that he is on the outs and a prime trade target for the Browns ahead of the November 10 deadline.

On Sunday in the Browns’ huge 13-10 win over the Ravens, though, Jeudy did not just turn up with a clutch catch or two. He was a star, and played like it, catching four passes for 69 yards in what was his best game of the season and arguably his best game since his 2024 Pro Bowl season. His 33-yard catch from Deshaun Watson with 42 seconds to go on a third-down play set up what would be the game-winning field goal for Andre Szmyt.

Browns Offense Better With Jerry Jeudy

Now, Jeudy probably won’t see his name removed from the slew of trade rumors that are sure to come over the next couple of weeks. But he has shown that he is still an important cog for an offense that needs all the cogs it can get.

Coach Todd Monken said after the game that Jeudy got a game ball.

“He deserves it,” Monken said. “We’re better on offense when Jerry’s a part of it. I can certainly do a better job incorporating him in it. You can see a difference, his juice in practice, and on the field. And that credit goes to him and his decision to—all right, this is where it’s at, I am going all in. …

“As a man, he said I am going to battle and fight and I want to be part of this team. And I want to help make plays for us to continue to make a bunch of plays. He is working every day to catch balls, you can see a difference in that. Like I said, we’re better on offense when we are able to utilize Jerry and what he can bring in terms of his explosiveness.”

The win moves the Browns to 4-2 and puts them in first place in the AFC North.