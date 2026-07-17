Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Put on Notice Ahead of Critical Season

The Cleveland Browns still plan to enter next season with Jeudy as their top receiver. Whether he finishes the year in that role will depend on how quickly he can recapture his previous form while holding off two highly drafted rookies.

Jeudy appeared to establish himself as Cleveland’s top pass-catcher during his first season with the Browns, setting career highs with 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

That momentum disappeared last season. Jeudy finished with 50 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns despite appearing in all 17 games. His issues with dropped passes became another source of frustration for an offense that struggled to consistently move the football.

Cabot: Jerry Jeudy Needs to Take WR1 Seriously

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com believes Jeudy carries one of the Browns’ biggest offensive responsibilities this season because there is no established replacement behind him.

“What it doesn’t have is a true bona fide No. 1 receiver. It doesn’t have that yet. Maybe someone will become that, but right now it doesn’t have that yet,” Cabot said on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast. “And Jerry Jeudy plays that role, and he has a big responsibility this year because he has got to get his career back on track this year.

“It was not a good season for him last year. He’s gotta come back this year and carry that No. 1 receiver torch and really take it seriously, and be that guy for the Cleveland Browns because that’s who they have in that role.”

Browns Reshape Offense Under Todd Monken

Cleveland’s wide receiver depth chart could look much different by the end of the season. The Browns used the No. 24 overall pick on KC Concepcion before selecting Denzel Boston at No. 39.

Concepcion and Boston offer different ways of attacking a defense. Concepcion is a versatile playmaker who can line up in the slot, create separation and generate yards after the catch. He finished his final college season at Texas A&M with 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns while also contributing as a runner and returner.

Boston is the bigger perimeter target. The 6-foot-4 receiver uses his size and strength to win contested catches and provide a threat in the red zone. He recorded 20 receiving touchdowns over his final two seasons at Washington.

Browns Offense Needs Spark

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The two rookies were brought in to help spark an offense that averaged 16.4 points and ranked 31st in scoring last season. Cleveland also finished near the bottom of the league in total offense.

Jeudy should begin training camp at the top of the depth chart, but the Browns have more alternatives than they did a year ago. However, general manager Andrew Berry made it clear after the draft that selecting Concepcion and Boston did not change how the Browns viewed Jeudy.

“He’s our bell cow,” Berry said. “I think with receiver rooms you can have, maybe a ball dominant player or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll take Calvin Johnson if he’s out there. But we feel like we have a nice, well-rounded room.”

Jeudy did not appear overly interested in the label when asked about Berry’s comments during offseason workouts.

“I don’t really focus too much on that,” Jeudy said. “At the end of the day, I just focus on what I’m capable of doing and consistently grinding and working to be the best version of myself and just do whatever I need to do to help the team win. So if that’s to be the bell cow, then I’m the bell cow. Whatever that means, I’m just here to help them win and be the best version of myself.”