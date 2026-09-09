Browns Predicted to Trade $52 Million Pro Bowler for Draft Asset

One of the luxuries of this year’s Cleveland Browns roster–if the word luxury can be used with this team–is that there is finally some depth at key positions. Not a lot of positions, of course, but some. And one is wide receiver, where the young trio of rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, plus second-year man Isaiah Bond, has already made one veteran bust expendable with the release of Cedric Tillman last month. Maybe they can do the same with another, infuriating former Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy.

It seems like long ago now, but Jeudy did rack up career highs in catches with 90 and yards with 1,229 back in 2024. But when he regressed in 2025, he crashed hard: Jeudy caught 50 passes for 602 yards, with 10 drops. Overall, the offense was the worst in the NFL, and the Browns had the least effective play at quarterback and offensive line, so it’s not all on Jeudy. But Jeudy also showed minimal focus and effort throughout the year.

Jerry Jeudy on a $52.5 Million Deal

There is still hope for Jeudy, though, if the Browns can look anything more like a competent offense than they did last season. If so, and if Jeudy can string together a few solid games, the Browns could be in position to make a trade sending him out, and recoup a draft pick to help next spring.

Jeudy was given a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension when he was acquired from the Browns two years ago, but his cap number has already been drastically reduced through a Browns restructure. That means the Browns are on the hook for most of his 2026 salary, which should help when it comes to a trade–the Browns can ask for a better draft pick.

There is an out in Jeudy’s contract after the season.

Browns Could Get a Pick for Jerry Jeudy

At Bleacher Report, they foresee a Jeudy trade for the Browns, rating him among the top trade candidates in their first “Big Board” of NFL targets.

From the site: “The Cleveland Browns made one for-the-future move when they dealt Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. They could make another—albeit with a much smaller return—by trading away wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The Browns used early draft picks on wide receivers K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston, which could push Jeudy out of the long-term plan. …

“Jeudy had a down year in 2025, along with the rest of the Browns’ offense. However, he was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and is still only 27 years old. He should interest receiver-needy teams, and his $1.5 million base salary for 2026 is extremely team-friendly.”

Browns Adjusting WR Slots

At the very least, the Browns have sought to change up Jeudy’s role on the team, moving him out of the X receiver spot in favor of Boston.

Asked if Jeudy’s move inside could be viewed as a demotion, coach Todd Monken said: “I don’t see it that way, and (Jerry Jeudy) didn’t see it that way as far as I understand. In his mind, I think he believes he’s better on the move, and he could see what we could do with him moving him around and keeping him in motion. …

“I just view it as we’re trying to put the pieces where we can best allow us to function offensively. I really don’t care who plays X or who plays Z. … We just thought Denzel’s skill set gave us some things there that Jerry’s didn’t, and Jerry’s skill set playing off the ball allowed us to really maximize his skill set.”