Browns ‘Looking At’ Jerry Jeudy Situation Amid Trade Talk

With a win in the books for the Cleveland Browns, it hardly seems like the time to dwell too much on the negative, but through two games, a couple of things have presented themselves. For one thing, the running game must get going, after producing a scant 131 yards on the ground in two games, 31st in the league, and just 2.9 yards per carry, also 31st. For another thing, the Browns’ rebuilt receiver room does not appear to have much room for veteran Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy.

And maybe that’s not much of a negative. Jeudy is just a year removed from the 90-catch, 1,229-yard season he posted back in 2024, the one that earned him a Pro Bowl nod and made his $52 million contract look like a stroke of NFL genius. But Jeudy regressed last year, and this year, he has been a total nonfactor in the offense.

Offense Has Moves Past Jerry Jeudy

After catching two passes for 26 yards in the opener, Jeudy was targeted just once and did not make a catch in the Browns’ Week 2 win over the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, it has become obvious that the two receivers chosen in the first two rounds of the draft–Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion–are potential stars in the making for the Browns.

With the continued rise of tight end Harold Fannin and even the flashes of potential shown by second-year man Isaiah Bond, the Browns offense has seemingly just zipped past Jeudy. He was called the “bell cow” of the receiving group by GM Andrew Berry this offseason, but already, the offense has shown it just does not need Jeudy anymore.

Browns Sticking With the Plan

That’s fueled speculation about Jeudy’s future with the Browns from local observers like Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan and even SI.com’s Albert Breer. Cleveland could not fetch a steep price for Jeudy, and in that respect, it might not be a bad thing for the Browns to get him going before he is shown the door and traded before the November deadline.

That, offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said, is still a goal for this Browns staff.

Switzer was asked whether the team should make an effort to get Jeudy involved more. He said: “I think that this goes into every skill player that we have. There are always things that we have in the plan for each guy, as far as who ends up getting the ball. There’s a lot of variables that go into that. It could be a little bit of the game situation, how the game flow is going, it could be coverage, right, that dictates it. But all of our skill guys that we have on offense, certainly we’re looking at trying to get touches to. And Jerry’s no exception to that.”