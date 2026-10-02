Browns Pro Bowler Tabbed Top ESPN Trade Target

For the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy showed some promise in Week 4, catching two critical fourth-quarter passes for first downs from Deshaun Watson as the veteran quarterback found his previously lost veteran compadre for important plays in the team’s dramatic win. But before that, Jeudy had gone 10 quarters without a reception for the Browns–12 quarters if you go back to the second half of Week 1.

As the team has seen rookie second-rounder Denzel Boston thrive on the outside and rookie first-rounder KC Concepcion thrive underneath and in space, there has been less and less room for Jeudy, who had been described this off season by team GM Andrew Berry as the Browns’ “bell cow” receiver. That was true in 2024, when Jeudy was a Pro Bowler and logged 1,229 yards on 90 catches. It’s not been true since, though, and the rise of the rookies is likely to keep it that way.

Browns WRs ‘Taken Over by Rookies’

Still, Jeudy is a young veteran at a premium position, and the Browns are an organization that will readily cash out on a player if it means a worthy bit of draft capital in return.

At ESPN this week, the site was looking ahead to the NFL trade deadline next month, and had already compiled a list of players who were most likely to be on the move. Jeudy is on a list of 10 players.

From the site: “Jeudy is still only 27 years old, and he’s signed through 2027. But the Browns’ wide receiver corps has been taken over by rookies, and Jeudy might no longer fit squarely into the plans. He’s owed about $23 million in salary and bonus for 2027, but it’s not guaranteed, so an acquiring team wouldn’t likely be deterred by that. He has two catches for 26 yards in 2026, and he had just 602 last season (though he cracked 1,200 in 2024, his first year in Cleveland).”

Jerry Jeudy: ‘Tired of Losing’

The Browns might not be falling over themselves to trade Jeudy, at least not yet. He could prove to be a critical depth piece if either Boston or Concepcion gets hurt. But if they’re healthy, the Browns will be getting calls. In the meantime, Jeudy has kept a good attitude about his reduced role.

After the win on Thursday, Jerry Jeudy was asked about this Browns team, even as he has lost his WR1 status.

He said: “I just feel like everybody just wants to win. That’s it. Everybody is just doing what it takes to win, nobody don’t want to lose no more. If you’re tired of losing, everybody is just doing what it takes to win.”

Asked about not getting the ball for the past two weeks, Jeudy admitted it was not easy, “As a receiver, it is always tough not getting the ball, but I just got to do what I got to do. It is what it is.”

The Browns will be off now for 10 days, returning to play the Jets in New York in Week 5.