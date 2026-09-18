Browns Urged to Push Jerry Jeudy Trade After AFC Contender’s Injury

It’s likely that Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry spent Thursday night the way so many in and around the NFL did, watching the night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, an impressive in as Buffalo opened its new stadium. If that is the case, no doubt, Berry noticed that Bills star receiver DJ Moore was injured, suffering a shoulder injury.

It turns out, according to a reporter from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that the shoulder injury is not too serious and Moore will not miss significant time. But still, any absence–or any injury a prominent wide receiver suffers in the coming weeks–should get Berry’s attention, as long as Jerry Jeudy is still on the roster.

Browns Should Be Pushing Trade

The was the view of Ken Carman, longtime host for 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. As he sees it, the Browns and Berry should have been peddling Jeudy–who struggled last season after being named to the Pro Bowl in 2024–as soon as Moore went into the blue tent.

As he said on his morning show with Anthony Lima: “DJ Moore got hurt and immediately, the Jerry Jeudy tweets got started,. Make them an offer. Make them an offer. Please, go, I’m serious. If Andrew is listening, I am sure you’ve already talked to him, talk to him again. It’s still Brandon Beane. You’ve made deals with him before when it comes to wide receivers. Send (Jerry Jeudy) on up there. Don’t need to worry about it anymore.

Just give me Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion. … Send Jerry off. If you can get a second rounder for Jerry Jeudy again, we’re talking laser eyes.”

Jerry Jeudy Struggled in 2025

A second-round pick for Jeudy might be steep at this point, given the fact that he is coming off a down year. But his recent history might help his value.

Jeudy racked up career highs in catches with 90 and yards with 1,229 back in 2024. But when he regressed in 2025, he crashed hard: Jeudy caught 50 passes for 602 yards, with 10 drops. Overall, the offense was the worst in the NFL, and the Browns had the least effective play at quarterback and offensive line, so it’s not all on Jeudy.

But Jeudy also showed minimal focus and effort throughout the year.

Jeudy was given a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension when he was acquired from the Browns two years ago, but his cap number has already been drastically reduced through a Browns restructure. That means the Browns are on the hook for most of his 2026 salary, which should help when it comes to a trade–the Browns can ask for a better draft pick.