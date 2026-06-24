Browns Could Make Jerry Jeudy Trade ‘Available’ Soon

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, it could be argued that, of all the truly poor aspects of the Cleveland Browns offense—which was rated the worst in the NFL by far—no aspect was quite as bad as the team’s wide receivers. Yes, the offensive line was beaten up and struggled badly. And the Browns finished the season with the two worst-rated quarterbacks in Pro Football Focus’ grading system, with Dillon Gabriel at No. 37 of 38 and Shedeur Sanders at No. 38 of 38.

But the receiving crew was a comedy of errors, led by Jerry Jeudy with 50 catches to go with a long string of embarrassing drops and muffed plays that did little to help salve the Gabriel and Sanders struggles. Jeudy was an Pro Bowler in 2024, with 90 catches and 1,224 yards receiving. He made just 50 catches in 2025, and was rated No. 98 of 128 receivers by PFF. The two other Browns to earn grades were Cedric Tillman (No. 110) and Isaiah Bond (No. 104).

It could be argued that, statistically, at least, the Browns had no receivers who would have been even a WR3 for any other team.

Browns Receivers Should Improve

Now, the hope is, that has changed. There was hope for the Browns this spring in OTAs and minicamp, and the wide receivers are a big part of that hope. The counterpoint is that spring workouts are all about hope, and they’re conducted without real contact or game speed—so none of the conclusions drawn can be counted as reliable.

But the Browns added two starting-caliber receivers in the draft, with KC Concepcion coming in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second round. Bond has added muscle and looked sharp, too.

And the Browns have made clear they’re counting on a Jeudy bounce-back year—though maybe that does not happen in Cleveland.

Will Jerry Jeudy Be on the Browns Much Longer?

That was a possibility raised by CBS Sports football writer Josh Edwards in an appearance on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. Edwards wondered whether, if Concepcion can be the Browns’ speed man, and Boston it’s big-bodied, reliable wide out, with Bond as the WR3, is there a need for Jeudy?

Indeed, the Browns could seek to trade Jeudy, either this summer or before the November trade deadline.

Said Edwards: “Are we sure that Jerry Jeudy is even going to get through this full season as a member of the Browns? I could absolutely see them saying, ‘Hey, let’s go with KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond.’ A lot of positive reports about Bond so far this year. Obviously, have to take that with a grain of salt but I do think that there’s a world where Jeudy is made available whether it’s before the season or midseason.”

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Browns Have Depth Concerns

It would be hard to see the Browns pulling the trigger on a Jerry Jeudy deal this summer, though, for a few reasons. For one thing, the team can’t be sure that Boston, Bond and Concepcion will look so impressive once the hitting starts. For another thing, after last season, the market for Jeudy is not exactly bustling.

And finally, there is a matter of depth. Anything can happen in camp—hamstrings get pulled, knees get hyperextended—and the Browns will want to see how things play out before making a trade. This is not a deep group, even if it is improved.

But once the season gets started, if all goes right for the Browns in the receiver room, well, then a move on Jeudy makes sense.