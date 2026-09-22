Browns Urged to Trade $52 Million Playmaker in ‘Culture’ Move

The Cleveland Browns looked shrewd in the initial stages of the trade that brought wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland from Denver, which was followed by a sizable new contract worth $52.5 million over three years. Jeudy racked up career highs in catches with 90 and yards with 1,229 back in 2024, and it looked like the Browns had their WR1 role sealed up.

But that changed last season: Jeudy caught 50 passes for 602 yards, with 10 drops. Overall, the offense was the worst in the NFL, and the Browns had the least effective play at quarterback and offensive line, so it’s not all on Jeudy. But it was clear from his demeanor in the locker room and on the field–he struggled with focus and dropped passes–that he wasn’t much interested in putting up effort for the Browns.

Jerry Jeudy Has Zero Catches in Week 2

Two weeks into the 2026 season, even with Deshaun Watson back at the QB helm, things have not gotten much better for Jeudy. The Browns targeted him just four times in Week 1, when he notched two catches for 28 yards. He was all but invisible in Week 2, getting just one target and zero catches. Fans also repeatedly pointed out his poor body language again, a common feature in 2025, too.

Coach Todd Monken explained that with rookie KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston now featured in the offense, and with star tight end Harold Fannin on board, the ball just did not go Jeudy’s way in Week 2.

Said Monken: “The moment that Jerry gets more targets, you’re all going to be asking me why Harold isn’t, or why isn’t KC, there’s only one football. And whether it’s, we certainly, the opportunities arose for all of those guys because we were struggling to run the football as effectively as we needed to. And when that rises and we’re better at that, then Quinshon’s going to have more carries, right, and that’s going to be less opportunities for the outside guys.

“And Jerry’s opportunities will come. It’s just like I said, a little bit by game plan and others, that the ball just didn’t find him.”

Browns Have Little Use for Jerry Jeudy

But the Browns obviously have no plans to keep Jeudy around, long-term, as the youth movement keeps plowing forward and Jeudy continues to languish. For Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, the Browns would be better off without Jeudy on board at all. Last week, Carman suggested moving Jeudy for a second-round pick. On Tuesday he was more realistic–take a sixth-rounder pick if need be.

“There is a law of diminishing returns,” Carman said. “We’ve had the whole, production, production, production—but he has not really been productive. He wasn’t’ really productive last year. We’ve only been through two games this year, so I am not saying (he won’t). But I think he needs to be on the block, and if anyone wants to come and call, and if we find ourselves like, yeah, we’re feeling really good right now and hopefully things continue, but this is a thin team and I wouldn’t expect it to win a lot of games. I need my culture to be right.”

Browns Focus on KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston

Indeed, what is important for the Browns now is to get as many targets as possible for Concepcion, the team’s second first-round pick this year (Spencer Fano went No. 9), and for second-round pick Boston. Jerry Jeudy is not old, but at 27, he does not fit the Cleveland timeline.

Said Carman: “I need Denzel Boston to get fed, I need KC Concepcion on get fed, Harold Fannin, etc., etc. So, go with those guys. And if you can get anything for Jerry Jeudy, if I get a sixth-round pick in return, whatever.”