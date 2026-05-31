Browns Jerry Jeudy ‘Thrust’ Back Into Uncomfortable Role

It is not easy, in the NFL, to find what would be readily called a true No. 1 wide receiver. There were just five receivers last year who surpassed the 100-catch mark, and only two more who topped 90 catches. There were just seven receivers who averaged more than 70 yards per game in 2025. So the fact that the Cleveland Browns, with three different quarterbacks, a ramshackle offensive line and little talent in the receiver room were unable to employ a true WR1 is not much of a surprise, even with Jerry Jeudy having looked the part the previous season.

But that’s the issue with Jeudy. After racking up 90 catches and 1,229 yards in his first season in Cleveland, he crashed out with 50 catches for 602 yards last season. He went from possible WR1 to pretty good WR3 in one year, and his issues with effort, leadership and dropped passes only accentuated his poor performance.

While the Browns added two receivers with first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-rounder Denzel Boston this year, those guys are not ready to ascend to the top of the depth chart. For the Browns offense, desperately in need of a boost after rating worst in the league the past two seasons, Jeudy is still the leading man.

Jerry Jeudy Would Benefit From a ‘True No. 1’

Ideally, the Browns could find a top guy and let Jeudy play off of him–that’s what his skillset says he should be. But as was discussed on this week’s “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast with Cleveland.com beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, Jeudy is being shoehorned into a role that doesn’t suit him.

One change that might benefit him is working with potential starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jeudy was one of the players Watson invited to Florida to work out this offseason.

Said Cabot: “Sometimes I feel like Jerry would fare better if they had that true, bona fide, No. 1 receiver. But he’s got to be that for them. That’s the role he is going to play, that’s the role he is being thrust into again. And let’s hope that for his sake and the quarterback’s sake—and for the Browns’ sake—that the connection we have seen so far between Deshaun and Jerry Jeudy, if Deshaun wins the job, that holds up in competition and the games.”

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New Talent Could Help Jerry Jeudy

Now, the way the Browns are pitching the wide receiver room is that they’ve added players who can bring a diversity of skillsets and plenty of depth–as well as a boost in talent. Concepcion can be the speedster, along with second-year man Isaiah Bond. Boston and veteran Cedric Tillman can be the big safety-blanket targets, though Boston is good downfield threat, too.

And within that, Jeudy should be able to do a little bit of everything–work out of the slot, line up outside, go in motion. He’s probably not on his way to a 1,200-yard season, but he could have a big bounce-back if he can keep his focus and let the young players take pressure off him.

Browns Have ‘Eclectic’ Receiver Room

Ideally, the Browns would have Jaxon Smith-Ngjiba or Puka Nacua on the roster. They don’t. But they can can still cobble together a group that is much better than last year’s league-worst receiver room.

Said Cabot: “It’s a very eclectic room. It doesn’t seem to me that they have a traditional No. 1 receiver. They’ve got a lot of pieces and parts in that wide receiver room and those guys are versatile enough to fill a lot of holes and to get the jobs done that they need to do. But it’s not your traditional, well, he’s our No. 1, our No. 2, our No. 3 receiver. They’ll have to see how that plays out.”