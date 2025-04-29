Browns QB Joe Flacco Gets Bad News on Future

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback battle brewing and Joe Flacco might end up being the odd man out.

The Browns added rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft, giving Flacco and Kenny Pickett some notable competition in the quarterback room. Ahead of training camp, Pickett (+120) is the favorite to start Week 1, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Sanders is next at +225, followed by Flacco at +300. Gabriel, a surprise third-round pick by Cleveland, sits at +650.

Of course, it’s still early in the process, and much will be determined during training camp. As the season gets closer, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Browns field trade calls for either Flacco or Pickett. While carrying three quarterbacks on the active roster is feasible, keeping four would be a significant roster challenge.

Flacco said shortly after signing with Cleveland that he was not promised the starting role but is ready to compete.

“I don’t really have any expectations besides to go out there, be myself and kind of put my head down, work hard, and just do things the way I know how to,” Flacco said.

Browns Waited on Signing Joe Flacco

Flacco became a fan favorite after his impressive 2023 stint with the Browns, helping Cleveland secure a playoff berth. However, as noted by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team’s lack of urgency to re-sign him in free agency suggests he wasn’t their top priority.

“The Browns didn’t clamor to sign him at the start of free agency last month, waiting a full month until the veteran QB market had dried up,” Cabot said. “They’re thrilled to have him, but at $4 million for this season, with incentives worth up to $13 million, they aren’t handing him the starting job.

“In the end, Flacco, despite his cannon arm, might not even necessarily have as much of a shot as Gabriel, whom the Browns identified early on in the draft process as a possible quarterback of the future. The Browns obviously like Gabriel more than Sanders based on drafting him higher, and believe he’s a perfect fit for Stefanski’s scheme.”

Browns Didn’t Plan on Drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders

The Browns did not head into the draft looking to add two quarterbacks. But plans changed when Sanders remained on the board in the fifth round after being projected to go on Day 1.

“We felt like it wasn’t necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available, we do believe in positional value, and we didn’t necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “Love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there. We felt like that was the appropriate thing to do.”

Sanders’ dramatic slide in the draft stunned many experts, but he’s embracing his new opportunity in Cleveland and says he’s ready to get to work, no matter what role he’s asked to play.

“Get there and handle my business, do what I have to do, whatever role that is,” Sanders said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity. So that’s all I could ask for. The rest is on me.”

The Browns’ rookie minicamp will rev up on May 9.