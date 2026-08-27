Browns Trade Pitch Would Add Strong-Armed Breakout QB

It’s probably safe to say, at this point, that if the Cleveland Browns were going to make a trade to bring in another quarterback, to do something–anything!–to improve their plight at the most important position in sports, they would have done it already. We’ve gone through April practices, OTAs and minicamp, on to training camp and now, the end of the line on the preseason schedule and the Browns have maintained the same four-quarterback room throughout. Just in case, though, there is an intriguing young quarterback who’s been bandied about in trade chatter who might fit in Cleveland: Cowboys backup Joe Milton.

Milton is a third-year player who was–much like Browns QB Taylen Green–taken in the sixth round of the 2024 draft based on physical talent. Milton had the strongest arm in college football when he was a senior at Tennessee, and probably has the strongest arm in the NFL now.

But he has long struggled with game management and decision-making, which is why he has never gotten a chance to start.

Joe Milton Has Been the Best QB in Preseason

Until now. In two games for the Cowboys, Milton has arguably been the best quarterback in the NFL preseason. He was brilliant in the Cowboys’ blowout win over the Cardinals and now has a two-game stat line of: 21-for-28 passing, 286 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, 142.9 passer rating and another touchdown rushing. The Browns should take notice.

Cowboys coaches have raved about Milton’s newfound command of the offense. Brian Schottenheimer noted that Milton’s arm strength long made him more of a carnival performer than a quarterback, but said Milton has changed that narrative.

Browns Could Give a 4th-Rounder for Joe Milton

The potential blessing for the Browns is that the Cowboys are in a position to move Milton and might be willing to do so. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote this week that Milton could, according to his sources, fetch a fourth-round pick. Ex-Cowboys scout Brian Broaddus ventured to guess that a third-rounder could make a Milton deal happen.

The Browns could easily make a fourth-round pick happen. They have 11 picks in the 2027 draft, including two first-rounders, three fourths, two fifths and two sevenths. The Cowboys have no picks in the fourth and fifth rounds, and could be very eager to add some.

A fourth-round pick for Milton is more than reasonable, then.

Browns Stubborn on QB Decision

The makings of a deal are there, and Milton, at age 26, could be an ideal Browns fit. He has more talent and poise than Shedeur Sanders, and more youth, mobility and deep-ball talent than Deshaun Watson. Sending out a fourth-rounder is not a high opportunity cost to just see what Milton might give the team.

The Browns could–and certainly would–go back to the draft in 2027 for a quarterback. But getting a look at Milton and letting him compete for the job in 2027 would ensure there would be a bit of depth at the position.

Again, the Browns seem determined to keep what’s on the roster and not add more quarterbacks. If Milton is on the market, though, they should weigh it.