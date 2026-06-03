Browns HOFer ‘Hurt’ After Myles Garrett Trade

Joe Thomas did not like seeing Myles Garrett leave Cleveland. He also did not disagree with the decision to trade him.

The Hall of Fame left tackle, who spent his entire career with the Browns and never played in a postseason game, said Cleveland made the right move by trading Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, even if the deal was difficult to accept from an emotional standpoint.

“The Browns just traded away the best defensive player in NFL history. But it was the right move,” Thomas said in an Instagram video. “I used to try to block that monster Myles during practice during his rookie season and I know what Myles means to the locker room, to the city and the team.”

Joe Thomas Says Browns Made the Right Move

Thomas’ words carry weight in Cleveland. He was one of the greatest players in franchise history with 10 Pro Bowls on his resume. Thomas remained with the Browns through years of losing, coaching changes and roster turnover, never getting the playoff chance that usually follows a Hall of Fame career. Garrett had been open about wanting that opportunity.

Garrett arrived in Cleveland as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and became the face of the franchise’s defense. He gave the Browns elite production, racking up 125.5 sacks and two Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“It hurts to say it, it hurts to hear it and to think about it,” Thomas said. “I hate knowing that Myles will be in a different jersey this upcoming fall. But sometimes, the right move is also the hardest one to make.

“The mark of great NFL teams and great players is how fast they can look themselves in the mirror and accept the circumstance that they have right now,” Thomas said. “Then moving forward, as quickly as you can, making the best decisions that are in front of you.”

Thomas: Browns, Rams Better After Trade

In return for Garrett, the Browns received 25-year-old defensive end Jared Verse, a first-round pick next year, a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2029.

Verse was the centerpiece of the return, giving Cleveland a young, impactful pass-rusher on a rookie deal to help fill the void left by Garrett. Verse was the No. 19 pick in 2024. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and already has been named to the Pro Bowl twice. The draft capital also gives the Browns added flexibility as they reshape the roster around a young core.

“The NFL train is going to keep moving down the tracks,” Thomas said. “It doesn’t care about your feelings and who is hurt or got traded. Honestly, this is why you make a trade like this. Both teams walk away better than they were before the trade.”

The Browns have said that trading Garrett does not mean they’re rebuilding and that they’re still confident in their defense.

“All of our goals are still in front of us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “We have an excellent defense with really good players on all three levels.”

The Browns will wrap up OTAs this week, with mandatory minicamp slated for June 9-11.