Browns 7-Time Pro Bowler Announces Career News Ahead of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns had been waiting on a decision on fan-favorite offensive guard Joel Bitonio and his future.

Bitonio completed his three-year, $48 million deal, and he was uncertain about his future. Yet, as OTAs have begun, Bitonio announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, in a written article on the Browns team website.

“Truthfully, as time passed and my career kept going, there was never a point where I could envision myself in a different uniform,” Bitonio wrote. “Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise – from getting drafted to signing three contracts – I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us.

“I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland. Now that job is finished. After 12 seasons of wearing No. 75 in brown and orange, I have officially decided to retire.”

Cleveland selected Bitonio in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Nevada. He became one of the best offensive guards in the NFL. In his 12-year career – all with the Browns – he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro.

Joel Bitonio Reflects on ‘Special’ Moment in Career

Although Bitonio wasn’t able to win a Super Bowl, he was thrilled with what he was able to accomplish.

Bitonio was a constant on the Browns’ offensive line and became a fan favorite for his work ethic. He also passed Joe Thomas for the most starts since 1999 in Browns history, which he was honored about.

“This season, when I passed Joe for the most starts since 1999, that was a really special moment in my career,” Bitonio wrote. “I knew how tough he was and what he went through to play all those games. While I wasn’t able to do it all consecutively, I was always out there trying to live up to the standard that he set of toughness. Being there for your teammates when maybe no one else was. And showing up every week ready to play regardless of what the scoreboard said.

“Before the 2025 season began, I knew if I played a certain number of games, I would surpass Joe. But as the season got underway, it wasn’t on my mind until that week. I took the field in Week 7 against the Dolphins for my 168th start and saw the announcement on the scoreboard celebrating the accomplishment. But the moment it began to sink in was in the locker room following the win. After the game, when Coach Stefanski gave me a game ball and announced that I had the most starts since the team came back in ’99 and was in the top 10 of most starts in Browns’ history.”

After accomplishing the feat, Bitonio walks away from the NFL at age 34 after 12 years in the NFL.

Browns Rebuilt Offensive Line

Although Bitonio announced his retirement from the NFL, the Browns were prepared as the team rebuilt its offensive line.

Cleveland drafted Spencer Fano in the first round, who projects to start at left tackle. The Browns traded for Tytus Howard, who will start at right tackle.

However, to replace Bitonio at left guard, Cleveland signed Zion Johnson. The Browns also inked Elgton Jenkins to play at center.

So, the Browns will have four new starters in 2026 after rebuilding the offensive line in one offseason.