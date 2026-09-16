Jon Gruden Calls for Browns to Pull Plug on Deshaun Watson

Jon Gruden has joined the chorus calling for a Cleveland Browns quarterback change, with a plan that includes a unique solution.

The former NFL head coach wants Sanders to get an extended opportunity to run the offense. But during an appearance on NBC Sports’ “Fanta in 60,” Gruden also made a case for putting Green’s rare athleticism to work. In fact, the rookie from Arkansas was the first name Gruden mentioned when asked who should start.

“I’d probably start Taylen Green from Arkansas because he has a blank slate. I had Green in here in the offseason. Honestly, the man is 6’6. He can run 4.35. I know he can hand the ball off and run bootlegs and create plays,” Gruden said. “But I would go with Shedeur Sanders. I would want to see what he looks like for an extended period. And I’d start giving Taylen Green some reps and let him come in and run some short yardage, run some goal line, have a package of plays where we can utilize his athleticism. We just need a change, and we need a fresh start, I think.”

Browns Kept Taylen Green in Emergency Role for Week 1

The Browns opened the season with Deshaun Watson starting and Sanders dressed as his backup. Green was designated the emergency third quarterback, leaving him unavailable for the kind of packages Gruden proposed.

Before the opener, there had been speculation that Green could serve as the game-day backup while Sanders occupied the emergency spot. That arrangement would have allowed Cleveland to use Green’s legs without dressing three active quarterbacks.

That carried a tradeoff: Sanders could play only if injury or disqualification sidelined both active quarterbacks. Benching Watson would not qualify.

Green gave the Browns a reason to consider a role for him during his lone preseason appearance. Against the New England Patriots, he completed 5 of 7 passes for 27 yards and led Cleveland with 66 rushing yards on eight carries. His biggest play came when he escaped a potential safety and took off for 30 yards during a 98-yard touchdown drive.

That speed was no surprise. Green measured nearly 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds at the combine, where his official 40-yard dash time was 4.36 seconds. He also posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-2 broad jump — both quarterback records.

Deshaun Watson Faces Pressure Ahead of Week 2

Cleveland’s offensive problems extend well beyond quarterback, but Watson did little to settle them in the 34-10 loss to Jacksonville. He looked uncomfortable in the pocket and rusty in his first regular-season appearance in nearly two years. Protection breakdowns and confusion before the snap compounded the trouble, leaving the Browns struggling to sustain drives.

Watson finished 16 of 22 for 205 yards with one touchdown and one interception while taking five sacks. His lone touchdown was a 46-yard throw to rookie Denzel Boston late in the fourth quarter, long after the outcome had been decided.

Head coach Todd Monken said he expects Watson to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He pointed to moments when Watson played decisively and viewed the connection with Boston as something worth building on, despite when it occurred.

“There were some really good things on film, some things that you can build on,” Monken said.

One poor game was not enough for Monken to reverse his decision. Another would make sticking with Watson considerably harder to defend.

If Cleveland returns from Tampa at 0-2 with another ineffective offensive performance, Monken would face a difficult call before the September 27 home opener against the Carolina Panthers. Sending Watson back out would invite a barrage of boos and immediate calls for Sanders at the first stalled possession.