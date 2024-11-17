Calls Mount for Browns to Bench $21 Million Defender for Lack of Effort

The Cleveland Browns gave up some big plays against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of their Week 11 matchup, and fans were not happy with safety Juan Thornhill’s effort.

Thornhill was a big signing for the Browns in 2023, coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs. He inked a three year, $21 million deal and was going to be a key part of the secondary. Thornhill has missed some time with injuries and hasn’t made the impact expected in the secondary.

Browns fans were particularly peeved by Thornhill’s lack of effort on a Saints long touchdown in the first half. New Orleans wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling exploded for a 71-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but Thornhill appeared to ease up toward the end of the play, opting not to make a last-ditch effort to close the gap and prevent the score.

“Thornhill gotta go. Complete lack of effort. Bench his (expletive),” one fans said.

Another chimed in: “Look at that piss poor effort by #1 THORNHILL! Get that bum off the team man! Dude makes that tackle if he tries! WTH do yall talk about in film sessions? Does anybody hold each other accountable? Someone should be ready to fight him after this play! Cmon man!”

Thornhill is hanging on to the starting safety spot but the Browns could decide to get more reps out of Ronnie Hickman if he continues to struggle. And it might already be happening.

ESPN Browns beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi observed Thornhill on the sideline during Sunday’s game with Hickman playing in his place.

“Ronnie Hickman is in at safety for Juan Thornhill, who’s standing on the sideline with his helmet in hand,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

Browns Defense Steps Up Against Saints

Play

While Thornhill’s effort was called out, the Browns’ defense put on a fairly strong performance in the first half, which included forcing a pair of turnovers. Denzel Ward picked off Taysom Hill and also forced a fumble in the red zone.

Turnovers were a focus for the defense this week. The Browns ranked near the bottom of the league at minus-seven heading into the matchup with the Saints.

“I think we’re pretty damn good up front. But if he wants takeaways, we can get them in other ways,” Browns star Myles Garrett said of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s call for more turnovers. “I mean, I got to start dropping back and catching picks myself, we’ll figure it out. We’re going to start taking the ball away.”

The matchup in New Orleans was also the first outing for the Browns without Za’Darius Smith, who was traded ahead of the deadline to the Detroit Lions. The Browns are also missing standout rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall, who was placed on IR after a knee injury in practice.

Browns Kicker Dustin Hopkins Struggles Against Saints

Thornhill was not the only Browns player struggling against the Saints. The usually reliable leg of Dustin Hopkins was anything but that. Hopkins missed a pair of first half field goals, including a chip shot from 27 yards out. The other was a 51-yard boot that went wide left.

Hopkins entered the matchup having hit 14-of-18 field goal attempts — one more miss than he had all of last season. Three of those missed came from beyond 50 yards.

Hopkins signed a three-year extension with the Browns this offseason, making him one of the highest-paid kickers in the league.