Browns Safety Juan Thornhill Claps Back at Critics With Post

Juan Thornhill took to social media to express his frustration with his critics following the Cleveland Browns’ latest embarrassing loss.

Thornhill was criticized for his play against the New Orleans Saints in a 35-14 loss. His effort was questioned, particularly on a 71-yard touchdown catch and run by Saints receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“Man Browns, if you allow Juan Thornhill back on the charter to Cleveland I’ll be so disappointed in your lack of accountability,” one fan said. “The eye in the sky doesn’t lie. Send him home on his own and let him stay there. Terrible angles and effort.”

Another added: “Is that Juan Thornhill on this pursuit angle, or is John Johnson III back on the roster? He’s literally jogging. Ronnie Hickman blows right by him. This effort ain’t gonna cut it.”

Thornhill appeared to be benched for a handful of plays, with Hickman — his backup —taking on more snaps. But after the game, Thornhill said he did not care about the criticism, posting a clip on social media of rapper Kevin Gates.

“I wouldn’t give an (expletive),” Gates says in the clip. “I don’t care what nobody think about me or what nobody say — I live life every day.”

Thornhill captioned the post: “Mood all 2024.”

Thornhill was a big signing for the Browns in 2023, coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs after winning a pair of Super Bowls. He inked a three-year, $21 million deal and was slated to be a key part of the secondary. Thornhill has missed some time with injuries and hasn’t made the impact expected.

Browns Star Myles Garrett Says Effort is Not Issue

The Browns got nearly 400 yards from quarterback Jameis Winston, who did not throw an interception after a rough outing against the Los Angeles Chargers before the bye.

But Cleveland was unable to slow down the Saints and Taysom Hill, who racked up 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries. He added eight receptions for 50 yards, a completion for 18 yards and a long kick return. As a team, the Saints averaged a whopping 8.2 yards per play.

Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett did not record a tackle or sack for the second time this season but still made his impact felt. He does not think the Browns defense has an “effort” problem.

“I would say it’s more execution,” Garrett said. “Tackling, guys are most of the time in position and to combat that sometimes when you don’t execute as you want, then you have to have the extra effort you have to tackle well, and I think that the effort was there. There were guys there multiple times. We’ve just got to be able to make those tackles.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett Playing for ‘Legacy’ With 2-8 Record

The loss to the Saints has created questions about the Browns’ future. At 2-8, Cleveland is firmly out of the postseason picture and nobody seems safe at this point, including head coach Kevin Stefanski.

With a 2-8 record and the playoffs out of reach, finding motivation can be tough — but for Garrett, it’s about something more significant.

“Legacy,” Garrett said.” I play this game to be the very best there is. I expect everyone else to play it because they love it, play it because they want to be remembered for something. Whether we’re 2-8 or 8-2. This will be remembered for years to come. There will be film, people will speak about you and you’ll have to look yourself in the mirror knowing that your effort and what you put on tape is going to decide what’s going to happen for your career and for the years to come.”

Garrett and the Browns face the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.