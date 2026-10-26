Browns’ 310-Pound DT Done for Year

Kalia Davis’ first season with the Cleveland Browns will end without the veteran defensive tackle playing a regular-season snap.

The Browns will not activate the 310-pound lineman from injured reserve, leaving him sidelined for the remainder of the season. Davis has been dealing with a quadriceps injury that derailed his summer. Cleveland opened his return window on October 6, giving him an opportunity to work his way back into a defensive line that could use the help.

That opportunity came with a deadline. The Browns had until Tuesday to activate Davis before his 21-day window expired. With Cleveland declining to make that move, his comeback attempt is over.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, whose return window opened alongside Davis’, received a different outcome. The Browns activated Gabriel on Monday and waived rookie tight end Carsen Ryan to clear a roster spot.

Kalia Davis Joined Browns During Offseason

Cleveland signed Davis in March after his most extensive season with the San Francisco 49ers. He started all 17 games in 2025, recording 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a half-sack and three passes defensed.

Davis agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million. The deal gave Cleveland an experienced addition to its interior rotation and Davis an opportunity to build on his first season as a full-time starter.

The 49ers selected Davis out of UCF in the sixth round of the 2022 draft. He appeared in 33 games for San Francisco before joining Cleveland, totaling 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

The Browns added him to a group that included Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington. Hall has missed three games with an ankle injury, while Graham returned to the lineup in Week 7 after missing two games.

Browns Extend Veteran DT Maliek Collins

Collins has provided stability amid the injuries. He started Cleveland’s first seven games and recorded 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. The Browns announced his two-year contract extension Monday, securing a veteran who has become a central part of their defensive front.

“Since we signed Maliek in the 2025 offseason, he has been a disruptive player in the middle of our defense and one of the top interior pass rushers in football,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in the extension announcement. “His non-stop motor, selflessness and endless pass rush arsenal make him a perfect fit for our attack-style defense. As much as he has contributed to our defensive success on the field, the things he does behind the scenes are just as impactful. For the past two years, Maliek has been the veteran, stabilizing presence in the meeting rooms, on the practice field and in the facility. His impact on our young defensive line’s growth can’t be overstated. We’re excited to keep Maliek in Cleveland for several more years.”

With the offense still a work in progress, Cleveland’s defense has been the engine for the Browns during a 5-2 start. Collins has been, and will remain, a significant part of that.