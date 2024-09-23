Chiefs Urged to Poach Browns Recent 3rd-Round Pick From Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns dropped a tough one against the New York Giants in Week 3, losing 21-15. While the Browns defense allowed 236 passing yards and two touchdowns to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, they gave the offense multiple opportunities late in the game to come away with the win.

The Browns offense once again struggled, a concern as they head into the tougher stages of their schedule.

Defensively, however, the Browns seem to be in a good spot.

Their elite defense played a factor in them releasing 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika in September. Ika signed with the Browns’ practice squad but has yet to appear in a game this season after playing in just four in his rookie campaign.

With the Browns still not having a clear role for him, he could be of better use with a different team. Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department urged the Kansas City Chiefs to poach him from the Browns’ practice squad, highlighting their need for depth.

“The Chiefs continue to experiment with playing Chris Jones on the edge more. It’s a smart thing to do with one of the best defensive players in the game,” BR wrote on September 23. “However, it leaves a shallow defensive tackle room even more exposed.

“It would be a good idea for Kansas City to explore some options to bolster its depth on the interior. There aren’t a lot of good options on the free-agent market, but poaching a young player like Siaki Ika from a team like the Browns with a lot of depth at the position would be smart.”

Browns Releasing Ika Was ‘Surprising’

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to release Ika was an interesting one. While his rookie season was one to forget, moving on from a player they drafted in the third round the season before isn’t common in most scenarios.

Eddie McDonald of FanSided named the move a “surprising” one but added that it was “needed.”

“This move is surprising solely from the perspective that the Browns admitted they made a draft blunder last year when they drafted Siaki Ika in the third round. Ika is a mammoth of an individual, but then the ball was snapped,” McDonald wrote on August 28.

“We have seen Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski continue to give guys they drafted a second and third chance, but this was a move that was needed. Berry went and upgraded the defensive tackle room in the offseason and Ika will now have to find work elsewhere.”

Why the Chiefs Could Give Him a Look

The 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs could be in a position to take a risk with a former highly touted prospect like Ika. They’ve attempted to do so in the past with other struggling draft picks, most notably Kadarius Toney, who’s now a member of the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.

Ika impressed during his time in college, finishing with 24 tackles, one pass deflection, and four sacks in his junior campaign. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, the Chiefs could potentially unlock his talent in the NFL.

Ika might also welcome the idea of playing for the Chiefs, given their success in recent years.