Giants Could Snag Quarterback with ‘Poise, Accuracy’ to Replace Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones has had a difficult start to the NFL regular season, especially looking at the New York Giants‘ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings, which saw Jones go just 42 for 186 yards with two interceptions and a pick-six. Whether or not the Giants’ 0-2 showing is Jones’ fault is a point of debate, but what’s not debatable is how restless a fanbase can get if their team isn’t winning. Now, in a Bleacher Report feature on prioritizing each NFL roster’s weaknesses going into Week 3, NFL writer and expert Matt Holder of the publication’s scouting department has pinpointed a rising quarterback who he says could fit with the Giants.

Quinn Ewers is ‘Among the Best Pure Passing QB Prospects’

In the Bleacher Report feature, published September 16, Holder names the Giants’ biggest weakness as quarterback. The team’s other areas of concern, he writes, are cornerback, defensive tackle, wide receiver and safety.

Holder names quarterback Quinn Ewers of Texas as the guy who the Giants should keep an eye on for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Longhorns quarterback was especially impressive playing the University of Michigan on September 7. He ended the game with a final stat line of 246 yards on 36 attempts and three touchdown throws and helped Texas overcome Michigan for a 31-12 statement win.

“This is a pivotal season for Daniel Jones, and it hasn’t exactly started well for him,” Holder said. “The pressure for Joe Schoen to find a new quarterback is growing, and the Longhorn has had a strong start this fall that should catch Schoen’s eye.”

Bleacher Report offensive skill positions scout Damian Parson noted in the same feature, “Ewers is among the best pure passing QB prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. He plays with poise, accuracy, and ball placement. Ewers’ arm is NFL-caliber to pair with his plus-level athleticism.”

Parson added, “He will fit nicely in the West Coast offense taking over the NFL with teams chasing coaches from the Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay trees. Ewers displayed he is capable of playing on time and off script. If he can stay healthy and keep this level of play up, expect to hear his name called in Round 1 of the NFL draft.” ‘It’s Time for a Change’ for the Giants

Others are taking note of Ewers, too. In a September 20 feature for CBS Sports, former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman names Ewers the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Spielman, however, has the Panthers taking Ewers, based on his belief that Carolina will have the No. 1 pick in the draft and want a Bryce Young replacement.

In the same feature, CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards names quarterback Carson Beck of Georgia as his pick for the Giants, with New York taking Beck as the No. 2 overall pick.

“You have to make a change if you’re the Giants,” he wrote. “Daniel Jones has not inspired confidence within that building, and so it’s time for a change.”

The only other quarterback in CBS Sports’ top 10 is Shedeur Sanders of Colorado. Spielman and Edwards predict he’ll go to the Las Vegas Raiders.