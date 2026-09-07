Browns WR KC Concepcion Makes Feelings Clear on Deshaun Watson

KC Concepcion had to build chemistry with multiple quarterbacks throughout his first NFL training camp, but the Cleveland Browns rookie believes his connection with Deshaun Watson is ready for the spotlight.

Concepcion made his feelings clear about Watson heading into the Browns’ season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Our timing is great,” Concepcion said. “I feel like our timing and relationship has grown so much. I can’t wait to finally put it on display for the whole world to see.”

It has not been a typical offseason for Cleveland’s offense. Watson and Shedeur Sanders split first-team opportunities for much of training camp and the preseason while competing for the starting job.

Concepcion and fellow rookie Denzel Boston quickly became fixtures with the first-team offense, but the arrangement required them to develop timing with both quarterbacks. Watson was not officially named the starter until August 24.

The Browns selected Concepcion with the No. 24 overall pick, and he earned the Maurice Bassett Award as the team’s most outstanding rookie in training camp.

He appeared in only one preseason game, catching three passes for 27 yards and scoring on a rushing attempt. Concepcion is expected to have a significant offensive role against Jacksonville. His speed and ability to create after the catch give Watson an explosive option from the slot, while Boston offers a bigger target on the outside.

Deshaun Watson Gets Long-Awaited Opportunity

Week 1 will mark Concepcion’s official NFL debut, but it is also a pivotal moment for Watson. Watson has not played in a regular-season game since tearing his Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2024. He suffered another setback during his recovery and missed the entire 2025 season.

The Browns gave Watson an opportunity to reclaim the starting job under new head coach Todd Monken. Watson ultimately beat out Sanders, with Monken pointing to his full body of work and ability to manage the offense on the road.

“This is what I’ve been working for two years is to be able to show that I’m capable of being a starter,” Watson said after earning the job.

The opportunity comes with pressure. Watson’s tenure in Cleveland has been defined by injuries and uneven production since the Browns acquired him in 2022. Now healthy, he must show he can still perform at a high level and hold off Sanders, who remains close behind him on the depth chart.

Browns Can Lean on Element of Surprise

Oddsmakers are not expecting Watson’s comeback to produce an immediate victory. The Browns entered the week as 7.5-point road underdogs against Jacksonville, the second-largest spread on the Week 1 slate behind the Los Angeles Chargers’ matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, according to FOX Sports. Some sportsbooks have since moved the Jacksonville line even higher.

Cleveland does have the element of surprise working in its favor. The Browns overhauled their offense during the offseason and have not shown exactly how Monken plans to deploy Watson, Concepcion and the rest of the team’s young playmakers.

Jacksonville can study concepts Monken used during his previous coaching stops, but there is no regular-season film of this particular personnel group operating his system.

That uncertainty will disappear quickly once the season begins. For Concepcion and Watson, the opener is their first chance to show off the connection built during an unconventional offseason.