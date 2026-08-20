Browns Rookie WR Handed High Praise After Bills Joint Practice

The Cleveland Browns appear to have found a potential No. 1 receiver.

Cleveland selected KC Concepcion 24th overall to bolster the receiving unit. In training camp, Concepcion has impressed and looks like he will make an immediate impact for the Browns.

Ahead of Cleveland’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, the team had a joint practice. In the practice, Concepcion stood out, and Browns analyst Zac Jackson of The Athletic named him the practice MVP.

“KC Concepcion. The rookie wide receiver had the day’s two longest catches, and both were similar to the kinds of catches he’s been making over the course of camp,” Jackson wrote. “Concepcion and fellow rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston have juice the Browns just haven’t had at the position the last couple seasons, and both are off to strong starts.

“Concepcion shows both savvy and fearlessness going over the middle, traits that not every rookie wide receiver has – or wants to even try to put on display. He’s going to be a focal point of the offense when the season begins.”

Concepcion is already impressing in camp and now looked good against the Buffalo Bills defense, which should set him up for a massive rookie season for the Browns.

Concepcion Can Be Dynamic Weapon for Browns

Not only will Concepcion be a big part of the offense, but he also figures to be the team’s punt returner.

Concepcion has impressed the head coach, as Monken knows he can be a playmaker for Cleveland.

“From what we saw when we drafted him and then getting him here, I hope we’re trying to get him the ball as often as we can,” Monken said. “I mean, that dude is explosive. He’s tough, he’s got great contact balance. He understands situational football. Part of that is punt return.”

Along with the punt returner, Monken wants to find different ways to get the ball, whether that’s screens, returns, or deep balls.

“We’ve got to find a number of ways to get him the ball with his explosiveness, his quickness, his contact balance,” he added. “So, whether that’s punt return, kick return, screens, shallows, down-the-field routes. He’s going to be a real weapon for us.”

Ultimately, Concepcion looks like the real deal and someone the Browns can build their offense around.

Concepcion Just Wants The Ball

Regardless of where Concepcion lines up in the Browns offense, the receiver just wants the ball.

“I always enjoy, any chance that I am able to receive the ball, I am going to always be happy,” Concepcion said. “It doesn’t matter the way that I can get the ball in my hands. It’s just about getting the ball, honestly.”

Getting the ball also includes being the team’s punt returner, which he’s open to. And he could even be the kick returner if that’s needed.

“Any chance I am able to affect the game in the punt return game, I will always be up for that challenge,” Concepcion said. … “I’ve seen some reps at kickoff return. I haven’t really did it too much. But again, if there’s anything that I can do to help the team win, I’ll do it.”

Concepcion will have a chance to make more of an impact on Saturday against the Bills in the preseason.