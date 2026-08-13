Browns Rookie WR Handed Clear Update on Key Role

The Cleveland Browns selected KC Concepcion in the first round as he was expected to be a key part of the offense.

However, Concepcion could also contribute on special teams, as he’s been taking reps as the punt returner. And ahead of the team’s first preseason game, Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes Concepcion will be the punt returner come Week 1.

“The team believes Concepcion will be the primary punt returner in the regular season, but Larvadain and Floriea will each get preseason opportunities in the punt return game,” Jackson wrote.

There is an injury risk using Concepcion as a punt returner, but the Browns obviously believe he can handle the extra hits and still make an impact as a receiver.

Concepcion served as a punt returner last season at Texas A&M, where he had 26 returns for 456 yards and 2 touchdowns. Along with his punt return duties, Concepcion had 61 receptions for 919 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Browns HC Compares Concepcion to Zay Flowers

In training camp, Concepcion has impressed and looks like a key part of the offense going forward.

Ahead of his rookie season, Browns head coach Todd Monken compared Concepcion to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.

“There are some traits that are similar to (Flowers),” Monken said of Concepcion after the 2026 NFL Draft. “But I love when people spoke about KC, it reminded me of Zay in that, in terms of how he practiced, what he brings in every day. And if you’re looking for that comparison, that I can compare, I believe he’s going to bring that like Zay did.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry also felt like Concepcion was similar to Flowers.

“I do think there are some similarities [to Flowers] in terms of movement skills, the twitch,” Berry said during the draft. “Honestly, some of the questions regarding the hands coming out, I think the one thing that maybe gets a little bit lost is KC is a much bigger player than Zay, but I think there is some overlap in the characteristics. If we get a player who’s comparable to Zay Flowers when we’re sitting here from three years, we’ll be elated.”

Concepcion should get a chance to show off those comparisons in the first preseason games.

Cleveland Announces QB Plans

The Browns have a quarterback battle going on between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

The hope was that the team would have its starting quarterback named by now, but both are playing well. So, the Browns announced that Watson would start the first preseason game and Sanders would start the other.

“I have my reasons for how it’s going to go, and it’s still a competition,” Monken said. “We’re excited to watch guys practice today, let alone on Saturday, and then next week against Buffalo, and we’ll get a chance to see them both. Every week we’ll assess it.

“It’ll be a little bit more difficult with the player that doesn’t play as much this week or the other quarterbacks, right? We’ll be able to assess the quarterback that started and how he played and when the other quarterbacks came in and then the opposite will be next week against Buffalo.”

Cleveland will open its season on Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.