Browns Rookie WR KC Concepcion Put on Notice After Viral Clip

The Cleveland Browns posted a clip intended to highlight a touchdown. Instead, it sparked a fresh debate about two of the team’s most-watched young offensive pieces.

The Browns shared a clip from OTAs showing Shedeur Sanders throwing a pass to KC Concepcion in the end zone. The ball bounced off Concepcion, but running back Ahmani Marshall stayed with the play and caught it for a touchdown on the deflection.

“Tracked it the whole way,” the Browns caption read.

The play ended in a score, but fans focused less on the touchdown and more on how it happened. Some questioned Sanders’ ball placement and decision-making. Others pointed directly at Concepcion, who came to Cleveland with concerns about drops.

“Yeah it’s clear dude can’t catch the way he should man,” one fan said.

“KC can’t hold on to the ball. This is very troubling,” another added.

Another fan wrote: “This is not the flex you think it is lol.”

Browns Have Already Addressed KC Concepcion’s Drops

Concepcion was viewed as one of the more dynamic receivers in the draft, but his hands were part of the conversation before he arrived in Cleveland. Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked about that concern after the team selected Concepcion in the first round with pick No. 24 overall.

“Every receiver, besides maybe Larry Fitzgerald, has a couple drops,” Berry said. “KC, he’s been a dynamic producer at NC State, Texas A&M, he’s electric with the ball in his hands, and we’re looking forward to having him.”

Berry was also asked how the Browns evaluated the drop issue with a player who brings Concepcion’s type of playmaking upside.

“It’s really relative to the population,” Berry said. “I know that’s been the primary talking point, but we’re comfortable with KC’s hands.”

After being drafted, Concepcion addressed the issue and vowed to improve.

“After the season, I worked nonstop at it,” Concepcion said. “I knew that I had some drops. So back in the season, offseason, during the season, I am going to work nonstop to fix that.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Also Under the Microscope

Sanders is competing in a crowded quarterback room, trying to prove he deserves a real shot at the starting job. The Browns’ depth chart includes Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green. Snaders started the final seven games last season, going 3-4 while throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

There were flashes of potential, and Sanders showed enough to keep himself in the QB1 conversation. But Cleveland entered the offseason with an open competition for a reason.

Watson, meanwhile, is making a strong case as the early frontrunner. After missing all of last season following two Achilles surgeries, the veteran has returned to the mix and has looked solid.

“Even though coach Todd Monken said no one is ahead, Watson appeared to have the edge over Sanders in the open practice last week, as in voluntary minicamp last month,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com said.

The Browns quarterback competition is still taking shape and but the team should have more clarity when they gather for mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.