Browns’ First-Round Pick Suffers Scary Injury Moment in Camp

The Cleveland Browns put together what looks like one of the best draft classes in the NFL for the second straight year, but that only matters if the group can stay healthy.

One of the rookie headliners in Cleveland this summer is wide receiver KC Concepcion, who the Browns nabbed with the No. 24 overall pick. Concepcion has been a strong performer across the team’s sessions both this spring and summer, though he hit the deck with an apparent injury during the team’s practice session on Monday, August 3.

“Browns rookie WR KC Concepcion shaken up in this 2-minute drill while trying to make a catch,” Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reported via a video post on X. “He walked off slowly afterward grabbing his shoulder.”

Oyefusi added in a separate post that Concepcion’s “injury scare” came on the final play of the 2-minute drill work, in which the Browns’ No. 1 offense was on the field against its second-team defensive unit.

It is unclear how seriously Concepcion may have hurt his shoulder, or if he will miss any on-field time (practice, preseason or otherwise) due to the issue.

Concepcion will likely start for the Browns as one of the team’s top three wideouts following his final collegiate season, in which he produced 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine TDs across 13 games played.

Browns Banking on Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion Proving Dynamic Rookie WR Duo in 2026

Cleveland’s depth at the WR position is certainly stronger than it was before the draft in late April, as the Browns added Concepcion in Round 1 followed by Denzel Boston early in the second round.

Boston fits the archetype of an X receiver in the league, standing at six-feet, four-inches tall and weighing between 210-215 pounds with a knack for winning one-on-one matchups because of his size and strength as well as making contested catches.

Meanwhile, Concepcion is likely to feature as Cleveland’s primary slot receiver when healthy. He profiles as a pass-catcher with elite quickness who can punish teams in press coverage and also offer dangerous after-the-catch ability in space against zone coverage.

Browns’ Wide Receiver Group Thins Out After Top 3

However, beyond Boston and Concepcion, the team has Jerry Jeudy upon whom it can rely and not a whole lot else within the position group.

Jeudy had a monster year in 2024, putting up 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four TDs and earning his first, and only, Pro Bowl nod. However, he fell back to earth last season with 50 grabs for 602 yards and two scores. Furthermore, Jeudy did not show great chemistry with then-rookie QB Shedeur Sanders, who is competing with Deshaun Watson for the starting job this summer.

Behind Jeudy, Boston and Concepcion on the depth chart are fourth-year player Cedric Tillman and second-year wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

Tillman has yet to really impress during his career, failing to play his way into a consistent starting role across three seasons, during which he has started 19 of his 38 appearances.

The Browns have more excitement for Bond, who posted a sub-4.4 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine a couple springs back and has some explosive play potential.