Latest Photo of Browns QB Kenny Pickett Draws Attention Ahead of Minicamp

The latest photo of Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett has created a stir ahead of mandatory minicamp.

The Browns recently held their media day and shared photos of key players across their social media platforms. However, one image sparked some buzz — Pickett appeared noticeably unenthused, standing stiffly while awkwardly holding a football, drawing plenty of comments from fans.

“I defended him til the death when he was in Pittsburgh,” one fan said. “But man, this is the least intimidating photo I may have ever seen.”

Another added: “Looking like a professional punter.”

Others took shots at Pickett over his hand size. It has been a hot topic since his days at the NFL Combine, where his hands measured just 8.5 inches — one of the smallest ever recorded for a quarterback prospect.

“Someone in the next room could sneeze and that ball is coming loose from that grip,” a fan said.

“Look at those hands,” another said, accompanied by laughing emojis.

Browns ‘Pushing’ Kenny Pickett in Practice

Reviews of Pickett’s early performance with the Browns have been mixed, and it’s still far too early to draw firm conclusions about the quarterback competition. Evaluations have ranged from labeling Pickett the “worst player at OTAs” to suggesting he’s a frontrunner for the starting job.

Some have noted that the Browns want to give Pickett a chance to win the job after trading for him this offseason. The Browns sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett.

Browns new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, praised Pickett for his work so far. However, he also acknowledged that there is room to grow.

“He’s doing a really nice job,” Rees said. “The terminology in a system, those are fluid. Concepts usually are understood. Those are pretty universal at times. So Kenny’s done a really nice job with everything we’ve asked him to do. We’re pushing certain areas with him, continuing to try to improve his game and, again, he’s done a nice job through the first week and a half and we expect him to continue to grow.”

Kenny Pickett Building Off Year With Eagles

Pickett didn’t see the field much during his one year in Philadelphia. He logged one start and completed 25-42 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, Pickett felt that he grew as a player during his time with the Eagles.

“I’m extremely grateful for my time in Philly,” Pickett said recently. “I think I was just shown how it’s supposed to be done, really, from the top down. So when you get a chance to see what it’s supposed to look like and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sundays. You know, I think it’ll pay dividends for me in the future.”

Pickett was a first-round pick in 2022 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent two years as the starter in Pittsburgh, posting a 14-10 record. He recorded 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in a Steelers uniform. If he does get the No. 1 QB job, he’ll get his first shot at his former team on Oct. 12.