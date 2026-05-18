Insider Provides Key Update on Browns QB Battle Ahead of OTAs

The Cleveland Browns have to make an intriguing decision at quarterback.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken will have to name his starting quarterback, as it appears to be a two-horse battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Monken has said he wants a starter named before training camp.

Despite that, NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes Monken will let the play on the field decide who’s the starter.

“There’s going to be a lot of noise around the Browns quarterback situation, but I do believe head coach Todd Monken is going to be fair about it. What does that mean? To me, it means no one’s getting anointed. The best man will win. And the cool thing about it is if you look at the new Browns coach’s history, he has enough schematic clubs in his bag to make it work for whoever he picks. Be it Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders or whoever else,” Breer wrote.

Monken leaving it up to the play on the field is the fairest way, as many had assumed Cleveland would go with Watson due to his past success.

However, if Watson does beat out Sanders on the field, he will be the Browns’ starting quarterback. But no decision has been made yet.

Watson Has Reportedly ‘Hit it Off’ With Monken

Although Breer said the play on the field will matter for the decision, it appears the off-field could matter as well.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter that Watson and Monken have hit it off ahead of OTAs and training camp, which could be a good sign for the veteran to win the job.

“I’m told he’s hit it off with Todd Monken, who’s got an offensive concept, some elements that Watson has run in the past and been his best at,” Fowler said recently on SportsCenter.

If Watson can rediscover his form from his Pro Bowl years, he’s the obvious answer to start for the Browns.

Yet, one of the biggest questions on Watson is his health. He hasn’t played since October of 2024 due to a torn Achilles. But the veteran does appear to be healthy entering OTAs and training camp.

Ex-Browns Coach Praises Watson

Although Watson hasn’t played an NFL game in nearly two years by the time Week 1 rolls around, he is healthy now.

And, Watson got a surprising update and praise from former Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who ran into analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

“I was walking the other day here in Nashville, and I go to this park. Jim Schwartz is there and he was walking with his dogs. We started talking and he brought up Deshaun, like, ‘Deshaun’s healthy and back.’ I thought he was medically retired,” Herbstreit said. “I didn’t know he was back in the mix. And he said, ‘No, man. I think he’s back.’ Of course, Schwartz didn’t stay and he’s going to sit this year out. But it was interesting to hear about Deshaun.”

Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler.