Browns’ Trade for Kirk Cousins Get Positive Update

The Atlanta Falcons are open to trading Kirk Cousins if the right situation presents itself, and the Cleveland Browns are firmly in the mix for the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

Cousins has been linked to the Browns for months — basically, since he was benched in Atlanta in favor of Michael Penix Jr. back in December. He has a history with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland is in desperate need of a capable veteran quarterback.

Adding to the intrigue, the Falcons revealed they’d be open to trading Cousins if it helped both sides.

“There’s definitely a human side when you want to see him go out and be the best version of himself,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said on Tuesday. “This is not a thing where we’re holding you back if the opportunity presents itself. If it’s something that’s good for both of us — it’s good for the Falcons and Kirk Cousins — we certainly would like to see that happen.”

Cleveland Browns’ Trade for Kirk Cousins Would Not Be Surprising

That opens the door for the Browns. And Dianna Russini of The Athletic thinks there’s too much smoke around a potential deal to ignore.

“They still have so many questions at quarterback, which brings us to Kirk Cousins. Is that a real thing for Atlanta to trade Kirk to Cleveland? From my sense, yes,” Russini said. “I don’t know how far along it is right now. I just know there’s enough smoke around this and enough conversation to be had that this wouldn’t be a surprising move. Knowing Kevin Stefanski coached Kirk Cousins while he was in Minnesota, it makes a lot of sense why this would work.”

Cousins is coming off a down year but a move for the 36-year-old QB carries significant upside for the Browns. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and is another year removed from an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season.

Odds Point to Cleveland Browns Selection Non-QB With No. 2 Pick

Play

Frankly, the Browns might be forced into making a trade for Cousins work. Kenny Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on the roster, and the remaining free-agent pool is not impressive. Pickett has been told he’ll be in the mix for the job but also expects the team to add a few more people to the QB room.

“I do view myself as a starter. I’m sure they’re going to bring in another veteran and who knows what else, but, I’m just excited to be here and compete with whoever,” Pickett said. “All the quarterback rooms I’ve been in, each room has been really tight. We all pull for each other and, that’s really what it’s all about, getting better together and making the team better. Definitely prepared for whatever situation that may present itself.”

The Browns also have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The odds on Cleveland taking a quarterback in that spot have shifted dramatically, with Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter now the favorite (minus-225, per BetMGM). Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is plus-850 to be selected.