Kirk Herbstreit Sounds Alarm on Browns RB Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins was supposed to take pressure off Deshaun Watson. Instead, Kirk Herbstreit fears the Cleveland Browns running back’s struggles are leaving their quarterback with too much to carry.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Herbstreit singled out Judkins as his biggest concern with Cleveland’s offense. He questioned whether the young back has regained his confidence following the serious leg injury that ended his rookie season.

“It’s easy to focus on the quarterback in any offense, the thing I’m most concerned about if I’m a Cleveland fan is Quinshon Judkins,” Herbstreit said. “This is a guy who fractured his fibula and ankle. Had surgery in Week 16 last year. If you really watch him run — just going by watching him on film — he doesn’t look like the same guy who used to run with a chip on his shoulder, almost like he was an angry runner. I haven’t seen that through these first three weeks.”

Herbstreit said the lack of production has put more pressure on quarterback Deshaun Watson, creating obvious passing situations that ultimately make his job harder.

“I think he’s working his way back, gaining confidence. He’s averaging just three yards per carry, putting everything on this passing game and putting them in obvious passing situations. Thank goodness for Cleveland Deshaun has been able to create and make some plays.”

Quinshon Judkins Working Back From Season-Ending Injury

Judkins suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 last season. He underwent surgery on December 23, with the Browns initially projecting a return to football activity in four to six months.

The injury cut short a rookie season in which Judkins rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. His average of 3.6 yards per carry also shows Cleveland’s efficiency problems on the ground predated his injury, although he’s now running behind a completely retooled offensive line.

Judkins returned for offseason practices and expressed confidence in his recovery during June minicamp.

“I know the work that I put in, so I’m prepared to just go out there and just put it on the field,” Judkins said.

Judkins missed some scattered time in the preseason with what head coach Todd Monken dubbed a nagging injury.

Browns Need Judkins to Build on Best Game of Season

There was progress against the Carolina Panthers. Judkins rushed for 70 yards on 18 carries in Cleveland’s 21-18 victory, exceeding his combined rushing total from the first two games. His 3.9 yards per attempt also marked his best average of the season.

Through three games, however, Judkins has 124 yards on 42 carries, an average of 3.0 yards, without a rushing touchdown. His longest run has gained 11 yards.

The Browns are averaging 87.7 rushing yards per game, with Watson contributing 105 yards through three weeks. That leaves him second on the team behind Judkins.

An improved ground game would help Cleveland avoid the predictable passing situations Herbstreit flagged, particularly against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense featuring T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The two pass rushers have combined for 6.5 sacks through three games.

Judkins gets his next opportunity Thursday night when the Browns host the Steelers in their first AFC North matchup of the season. Both teams enter at 2-1.