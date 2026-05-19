Browns Named as Landing Spot for Pro Bowl Tackle Amid O-Line Overhaul

The Cleveland Browns have overhauled their offensive line this offseason, but the team might not be done.

Cleveland traded for Tytus Howard and then drafted Spencer Fano, and signed Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. Yet, despite all the additions, the Browns could still make more additions ahead of OTAs.

Although most of the top free agents are signed, some aren’t, and NFL analyst Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named the Browns as an underrated landing spot for Taylor Decker.

“Cleveland shouldn’t shy away from pulling off one more blockbuster maneuver,” Kay wrote. “To finish their offensive line renovations—which included taking Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall in the draft, trading for Tytus Howard and signing both Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson—the Browns should make a run at veteran left tackle Taylor Decker.

“Decker’s presence would provide flexibility for an O-line that might have to shuffle the deck several times this season to find the best possible configuration. With so many new and unproven pieces in the fold, he would be the surest option and an anchor to build out the rest of the line around.”

Decker is a one-time Pro Bowler and requested his release this offseason, but has yet to sign anywhere. Although Cleveland drafted Fano, he could sit for a year and learn from Decker at left tackle and gain some valuable knowledge of the NFL.

Decker Would Add Experience for Browns

Not only could Decker be a leader, but he’d also add some more experience to the offensive line.

Decker was an impact tackle for years with the Lions, and Kay believes he could add some more experience and depth to the offensive line.

“For a franchise as desperate for stability as Cleveland, Decker makes plenty of sense to splurge on,” Kay added. “Given the Browns are likely to lean into a rush-heavy offensive system under Monken—whose Baltimore Ravens teams ranked top-two in rushing yards in each of his three seasons as offensive coordinator—it’s critical that the tackle positions be solidified.

“The trio of Decker, Fano and Howard would provide the Browns with three potential anchors to work around, with two starting and the other rotating in as the team’s swing tackle. Regardless of where he lines up and the role he winds up playing, Decker’s leadership and experience guiding rebuilding franchises to prominence will be one of his best assets in Cleveland.”

Decker was selected 16th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Lions.

Fano Likely to Start at LT

Although Kay believes the Browns could sign Decker, Fano appears to be set as the starting left tackle.

Cleveland selected Fano at ninth overall to bolster the offensive line, and head coach Todd Monken believes he fits in perfectly with the Browns.

“His character was first, I mean, the way he’s wired,” Monken said. “I think the expectations that we will have for him won’t even match that he has for himself. His athleticism, his toughness, I mean, when you want to start off the first year of your regime, you talk about what you want: character, toughness, athleticism, he has it all.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry, meanwhile, believes Fano has the potential to be an elite left tackle.

“We’re really excited about Spencer and his potential at left tackle,” Berry said. “He’s super athletic, very versatile, elite makeup. […] We think that’s a big foundational piece to that position group.”

Fano played three years at Utah.