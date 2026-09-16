Former Browns 3rd-Round Pick Gets New Chance With 49ers

Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi doesn’t appear to be heading back to the AFC North. But he could have an opportunity in the NFC West.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Ogunjobi tried out for the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

The Browns picked Ogunjobi in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over four seasons in Cleveland, he posted 14.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits in 60 games.

Ogunjobi then went on a tour of sorts of the AFC North. He spent the 2021 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Ogunjobi then played three seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last year, he was with the Buffalo Bills. He had 19 combined tackles, including four for loss in 10 games during 2025.

Ogunjobi has been a free agent since March. He was one of two defensive tackles to try out for the 49ers on Tuesday. The other was also a former Browns lineman — Daniel Ekuale.

According to the NFL transaction wire, tight ends Lawrence Cager, Tanner Conner and Jack Stoll also tried out for San Francisco.

Ex-Browns 3rd-Round Pick Larry Ogunjobi Tries out for 49ers

Getty Former Cleveland Browns third-round pick Larry Ogunjobi tried out for the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

The Browns were loaded with 10 draft picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, including five on the first two days and three in the first round. At No. 1 overall in 2017, Cleveland picked Myles Garrett.

Cleveland planned to pair Ogunjobi with Garrett to form the basis of a dynamic defensive line. While the pairing might not have been “dynamic,” Ogunjobi was a reliable starter.

After making just one start as a rookie, Ogunjobi entered the lineup on a permanent basis beginning in 2018. He started 46 straight contests for Cleveland before departing in free agency.

The defensive lineman’s best season came with the Bengals when he had seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits in 2021. He was part of the Bengals defense that went to the Super Bowl.

In 2025, Ogunjobi signed with the Bills in NFL free agency. But it wasn’t long after that he received a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. Ogunjobi missed the first month and a half of the campaign before debuting with the Bills in October.

Ogunjobi has been a free agent since March.

Second Ex-Browns Defensive Lineman Daniel Ekuale Tries out for 49ers

Getty Defensive Lineman Daniel Ekuale started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

As previously mentioned, the 49ers had two defensive lineman try out for their roster Tuesday. Both of them were once in Cleveland. In fact, they were teammates for two seasons.

Ekuale joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He didn’t make the team’s initial 53-man roster but did return to Cleveland on the practice squad. Ekuale made his NFL debut with the Browns in 2019.

In seven games for the Browns, Ekuale had four combined tackles, including one for loss.

The following year, he moved on with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ekuale then played four seasons with the New England Patriots and a campaign for the Pittsburgh Steelers.