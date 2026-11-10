Browns Get Last-Minute Shedeur Sanders Trade Opening

A quarterback injury in Miami could give the Cleveland Browns one more reason to keep their phones close before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Dolphins starter Malik Willis has been dealing with a groin issue and was placed on injured reserve, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It could make the Dolphins a team to consider for Shedeur Sanders as the window for a deal closes.

Miami lists Kyle McCord behind Willis on its depth chart, with Brady Cook on the practice squad. Willis absence of at least four games leaves the 1-7 Dolphins deciding whether to ride with their existing options or bring in another quarterback.

Sanders would be an intriguing possibility after his first start of the season gave Cleveland another glimpse of his potential.

Dolphins Could Evaluate Sanders Beyond This Season

Miami’s situation would make a Sanders pursuit different from a contender seeking an immediate replacement. The Dolphins are 1-7 after Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. If they explored a deal, the strongest argument would be the chance to evaluate another young quarterback for the future, with playing time available if Willis cannot return quickly.

Willis completed 13 of 25 passes for 128 yards and an interception against Detroit. He added just seven rushing yards on two attempts while dealing with the injury.

Through eight starts, Willis has thrown for 1,396 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 232 yards and three scores. Miami signed him to a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason.

Additionally, Miami already invested a draft pick in its backup position, acquiring McCord from Green Bay for a 2028 sixth-round selection in August. Giving McCord an opportunity would allow the Dolphins to evaluate him without spending additional draft capital.

For Sanders, the appeal would be an opportunity to compete for sustained playing time the rest of the year. He would still face the challenge of learning a new offense during the season on a team that lacks offensive weapons.

Browns Have Given No Indication Sanders Is Available

Cleveland’s willingness to deal remains the biggest obstacle. Before Sanders started against New Orleans, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler pushed back on the idea that the Browns were positioning him for a trade.

“One thing to keep in mind: This is not a trade showcase. The Browns have no plans to deal Sanders at the deadline,” Fowler wrote on X.

Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in Cleveland’s 23-22 overtime loss.

“At the end, he came through when we needed him to come through with some big plays and big throws,” Browns coach Todd Monken said.

The performance strengthened the argument for keeping Sanders available behind Deshaun Watson, whose absence created the opportunity. Watson is now healthy but the Browns have yet to make a decision on their quarterback for Week 10.