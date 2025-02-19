Hi, Subscriber

Latest ESPN Mock Draft Sees Browns Land Myles Garrett Replacement

  • 6 Shares
  • Updated
Myles Garrett, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns feel like an organization who have quickly arrived at a crossroads. The organization can either choose to invest the second overall pick to find a contingency plan for Deshaun Watson at quarterback or simply take the best player available.

Well, one ESPN Analyst believes the Cleveland Browns are set to land a potential replacement for Myles Garrett in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Browns Select Abdul Carter at No. 2 Overall in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns will enter the 2025 NFL season with a big question mark at quarterback if Deshaun Watson is unable to take the field after sustaining an Achilles injury, but ESPN Analyst Field Yates does not see the organization taking Watson’s successor with the second overall pick in the draft.

Yates said during a broadcast of his NFL Mock Draft 3.0, “If the Browns do end up changing their stance and trading Myles Garrett, there’s no perfect replacement for Myles Garrett, he might be the best defensive player on the planet, but in this draft class there’s no question the best pass rusher is Abdul Carter.”

Carter was an exceptional producer during his time at Penn State, which included an impressive 12 sacks last season. Over his three years with the Nittany Lions, Carter racked up a total of 23 sacks in 42 games.

These sack totals become all the more impressive when you consider that Carter operated as both an edge rusher and off ball linebacker – which obviously means he wasn’t rushing the quarterback on every single snap he took over his college career.

Carter’s 104 total tackles to go with 41 tackles for loss demonstrate his ability to make impact plays no matter what role a defensive coordinators asks him to play. His positional versatility makes him even more valuable as a prospect entering the NFL because this allows for a team to move him all over the defensive front and potentially generate mismatches against a specific weak link in an opposing offensive line unit.

Would Selecting Carter Mean Myles Garrett is Going to be Traded?

One would likely assume if the Browns are going to bypass addressing the other needs on the roster to select an edge rusher at No. 2 overall when they currently have the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year on the team that it would likely mean Myles Garrett’s days in a Browns’ uniform are numbered.

To be fair, that logic doesn’t seem too farfetched – but creating a pass rushing duo with both Garrett and Carter screaming off the edge to terrorize the elite quarterbacks of the AFC North regularly doesn’t seem like a terrible strategy either.

The odds of Carter elevating this team into Super Bowl contention when big questions remain at quarterback does seem unlikely in a loaded AFC, which doesn’t exactly help the sales pitch to convincing Garrett to stick it out for another year with the Browns considering his expressed desire to compete for a championship.

Carter is a great defensive prospect who would certainly help this talented defense potentially reach new heights if paired with Garrett, but I would definitely lean more towards Carter being a high-quality contingency plan if the organization elects to part ways with its star defensive player.

Derek Tate covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Heavy.com from 2022 to 2023. His bylines include Pro Football Network, The Athletic, Dr. Roto, Fantasy Focused and NewsNet. More about Derek Tate

Read More

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Latest ESPN Mock Draft Sees Browns Land Myles Garrett Replacement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x