Browns Announce Signing of 33-Game Starter

There are not many positions at which the Cleveland Browns can be considered deep. So, when an NFL-caliber player who has ample starting experience over the past six years comes on the market, it really does behoove the Browns to make a move. On Tuesday afternoon, they did so, bringing in veteran Krys Barnes, who had been with the Commanders, to the practice squad.

Barnes is a linebacker who was signed as an undrafted free agent by Green Bay in 2020, and almost immediately earned a spot as a starter with the Packers. He started 10 games, and appeared in 13 altogether, for the Packers, making 80 tackles. He played three seasons with the Packers, and bounced to the Cardinals and Panthers before signing on with Washington.

Browns Announce Krys Barnes Move

The Browns announced the move, along with moving Nathaniel Wilson to the injured list.

The team announced the move on the website: “The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Krys Barnes to the practice squad and placed LB Nathaniel Watson (knee) on practice squad/injured.

“Barnes (6-2, 229) is in his seventh NFL season out of UCLA. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Green Bay in 2020, Barnes has appeared in 75 career games with the Packers (2020-22), Cardinals (2023-24) and Panthers (2025). He has recorded 293 career tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Barnes will wear No. 43.”

Linebacker Depth an Issue

It is only a practice squad spot, but it is easy to imagine the Browns elevating a player like Barnes sooner rather than later. The team is decidedly thin at linebacker, with only starters Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, plus Winston Reid and rookie Josh Jefferson on the depth chart.

The Browns won’t necessarily be in a hurry, but clearly, more depth at the position is needed.