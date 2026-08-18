Browns Linked to Potential Shedeur Sanders Replacement

The Cleveland Browns have not settled on a starter for this season, and one early 2027 mock draft already has them settling on their quarterback of the future.

Bleacher Report projects the Browns to select Oregon’s Dante Moore with the No. 4 overall pick to solve their long-standing quarterback woes.

The draft order used by Bleacher Report was determined by reverse Super Bowl odds as of August 13, making the placement purely speculative. However, the selection reflects the uncertainty surrounding Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and the rest of Cleveland’s quarterback room.

“Moore is a pure pocket passer with natural mechanics,” Bleacher Report scout Dame Parson said. “His game is predicated on accuracy, ball placement and poise, bringing a calm demeanor in big moments and, hopefully, to the Browns offense.

“The 21-year-old’s strengths should mesh well with the newly drafted receiving talent the Browns added over the last two draft classes in KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.”

Selecting Moore with a top-five pick would signal that the Browns had not found their long-term answer among their current options. Sanders would be most directly affected after entering this season with an opportunity to secure the starting job and establish himself as a potential long-term option.

Dante Moore Emerging as Top NFL Prospect

Moore is entering his second season as Oregon’s starter. Last season he passed for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Ducks. His 71.8% completion rate ranked fourth nationally. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.

The 21-year-old was eligible for last year’s draft but opted to return to Oregon for another season. Moore began his college career at UCLA, where he started five games as a true freshman in 2023. He transferred to Oregon and redshirted behind Dillon Gabriel in 2024 before taking over the starting role.

Another strong season could cement Moore as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class. Bleacher Report ranked him as its No. 7 overall prospect entering the season, behind quarterbacks Darian Mensah and Arch Manning.

The Browns hold two first-round picks in next year’s draft — including the Rams’ selection from the Myles Garrett trade — giving them the ammunition to potentially move up for the top quarterback on their board if they have a preferred option.

Browns Likely Don’t Have Long-Term QB on Roster

There’s a solid chance the Browns don’t have their quarterback of the future on their roster as of now. Sanders and Gabriel are both young and haven’t proven that they can be more than developmental prospects. Sanders is competing with Watson for the starting role, which there’s uncertainty around where Gabriel fits.

Both remain under contract beyond this season, giving Cleveland time to continue developing them. However, the Browns would be unlikely to pass on a quarterback they view as a clear upgrade simply because Sanders and Gabriel are on the roster.

Watson presents a different situation. He is competing with Sanders for the starting job but is entering the final season of the five-year, $230 million contract he signed after arriving in Cleveland.

Watson has played only 19 games for the Browns since 2022, posting a 9-10 record. Injuries and a suspension have prevented him from providing the stability Cleveland expected when it acquired him.

Realistically, Watson would need to win the starting job, stay healthy and deliver a significant turnaround to earn another contract. He has said he would be open to remaining with the Browns if that opportunity develops.

“I don’t have any bad feelings toward Cleveland. I love Cleveland,” Watson said. “If the opportunity shows up, we’ll see where it goes.”

If neither Watson nor Sanders emerges as a convincing long-term answer, the Browns could enter next offseason with Moore and the rest of the 2027 quarterback class squarely in their sights.